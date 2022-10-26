9-Year-Old Buys Ford GT & Becomes Youngest Buyer At Barrett-Jackson

Nine-year-olds are known for their spunky attitude, massive amounts of energy, and hyper-focused mentality, not so much their auction house bidding skills. While most kids in the middle-childhood age category spend their weekend playing video games and sports, one Texas youth spent his weekend becoming the youngest buyer at the Barrett-Jackson Auction.

The recent Barrett-Jackson Auction in Houston, Texas, was a high-stakes game of car collectors seeking out the finest automobiles. While Ford owners celebrated a big win with the top three sales spots being Ford products, the buyer of the third spot on the list had an overwhelming difference in age compared to the others. Not only does the new owner not have his official Texas driver’s license, he was born years after the production of the first-generation Ford GT had finished.

The purchase of the 2006 Ford GT adorned with white paint and blue stripes was won by Shelby Weerasuria. If the initials or last name ring a bell, you might know his father, Sriyantha Weerasuria who has been an avid car builder, collector, racer, and enthusiast for decades. However, instead of the senior taking the lead, it was Shelby bidding at the auction and taking home the big win.

Half-million dollar purchases by someone under the two-digit age range is extremely rare, but seeing as how Shelby has been brought up in an automotive house, it’s not surprising that he would venture down the same path. Instead of spending hours playing video games, you’ll find the father and son combination taking part in drives across the country, watching racing at Circuit Of the Americas, or even mulling over their latest restomod build.

Allowance aside, this is what keeps the automotive sport alive. Our ability as parents to teach our children the joys of buying, racing, and wrenching on cars is something that will build core memories for both young and old. So, next time there’s an auction, swap meet, or race, take that time to make sure your kids get a chance to experience just as we do.