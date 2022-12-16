Pursuit Of Speed: The Story Of The 310 MPH Ford GT

Almost all of the people who could have purchased a Ford GT in 2006 would have left it in the garage to show off to people or drive around on a special occasion, but left it completely stock. However, Johnny Bohmer had a better idea with his 2006 Ford GT. Instead of having a stock Ford GT, why not turn it into the world’s fastest street car?

This is the story of Johnny Bohmer and his 06 Ford GT, dubbed the “BADD GT.” Bohmer acquired the Ford GT off the showroom floor in 2006 with one goal, to have the world’s fastest street car. Four years later, the “BADD GT” was the first car to break 250 mph in a standing mile. In 2016 The BADD GT would set a standing mile world record of 282.232 mph.

Recently the BADD GT broke a substantial record. For a long time, people thought it impossible to take a street car to the elusive 300 mph mark. But the GT proved everyone wrong and hit a blistering 310.8 mph.

“We believe the BADD GT can do much more than break the record. In its current configuration, we have another 500-700 horsepower that we can work with to really boost the top speed. Johnny Bohmer

Bohmer has invested over 16 years of hard work and dedication in creating this menacing monster of a car that exceeded the 300 mph mark. Another thing to note is that the BADD GT is the fastest street car on the planet. Believe it or not, the GT is used regularly to take the kid to school and cruise around town while running on E85.

Bohmer had a dream, set out to achieve it, got cracking, and got it done. Congratulations to Bohmer as he sits on top of the world as the reigning king of speed.