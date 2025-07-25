Elite Mustang Week Rides Battle For Glory In Texas 10 Contest

This year is flying by, but way back in January, we announced the first Ford Muscle Texas 10 competition as part of our Mustang Week Texas presented by Ford and LMR coverage. We scoured every official event during the inaugural Lone Star State extravaganza in search of great rides. We selected our 10 favorite pony cars for the competition, which kicks off today on the Ford Muscle Facebook and Instagram pages.

As a refresher, this is a single-eliminator contest where your social media opinions dictate who moves on to the next round. Given that we are starting with an uneven number of pairings as a result of our Texas-sized selections, there is a twist. The first five pairs will square off in round one, but the top vote getter across all the pairings gets a supercharged boost into the championship round. The remaining competitors square off in even-numbered pairings to see who will meet them there, where only one will emerge victorious..

If you have been following along, we have published feature stories on all of the contestants in the Texas 10 contest. You may have missed one of the stories or want a refresher before casting your votes, so you can click on the linked names below. The competitors, in alphabetical order, are as follows:

The Mustang that emerges victorious will be crowned the Ford Muscle Texas 10 Champion and receive a custom piece of wall art featuring their winning ride — an epic badge of honor for any Mustang enthusiast. If you want to help decide which car receives this honor, be sure to follow our Facebook and Instagram pages where you can vote on each pairing.