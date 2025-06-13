The adage that a project car is never really finished until you sell it rings true for every enthusiast. When you do sell a project, that story just continues with the next owner. The next owner rarely leaves the car alone, no matter what they promise when they close the deal. While Diego Loazia might not radically change this Coyote-swapped 1993 Mustang LX, he does plan on making it his own.

The plans for the notch are to make it faster and keep adding my personal touch. It is a never-ending story… — Diego Loazia

The urge to play with cars usually begins at an early age, and that is true in this case as well. He began with toy cars, but eventually graduated to the full-size machines. As he made that leap, it was a family Fox that captured his affection.

“I always had a passion for cars. Since I was a child, I remember having a lot of Hot Wheels, so I guess I was born with it,” Loazia said. “My love for Mustangs started when I was 6 years old and remember seeing my uncle’s 1986 Mustang GT. It was the coolest car I had ever seen, so that was the beginning of loving this car.”

He acquired this coupe, which is motivated by a Gen 2 Coyote 5.0-liter engine under the control of a Ford Performance Control Pack flashed with a custom-tune for premium pump gas, from a fellow enthusiast who performed the swap. Supplying that high-octane fuel is an Aeromotive fuel system made up of a 340-lph Stealth fuel pump on a fuel pump hanger with -6AN return and outlet connections housed in an E-coated gas tank. Powered by a custom wiring harness and plumbed with -6AN PTFE return and feed fuel lines, it sends fuel through an Aeromotive 100 micron fuel filter to an octet of 24 lb/hr fuel injectors.

Coyote Swapped

The naturally aspirated 5.0-liter howls through a set of BBK long-tube headers into a BBK 3-inch X-pipe into a catback with two 3-inch Borla Pro XS mufflers and 3-inch Pypes polished tailpipes. In all, the combination cranks out 445 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque.

“This car started its life in San Antonio, Texas. It was built by Michael Cura, a.k.a. Foxbody Garage, and he did a great job doing the swap,” Loazia said. “After that, I acquired the Fox and installed a set of VFC Performance wheels and a lot of carbon fiber pieces to it. Just trying to add my style to the car.”

Those carbon-fiber appointments add a modern flavor to an interior that appears largely the way Dearbon intended it. However, the Opal Gray cockpit benefited from several restorative updates, including reupholstered rear seats, a fresh plastic-backed headliner, and new Opal Gray carpet. The manual window door panels were treated to new map pockets, while the factory front seats remain. Beneath the freshened panels and carpeting, a full FatMat treatment shields the occupants from unwanted noise.

From the factory driver’s seat, Loazia steers with a Sparco Ford Performance steering wheel mounted on a NRG wheel slim hub adapter, and shifts gears in a TREMEC Magnum six-speed manual transmission mated to the Coyote via a QuickTime bellhousing, and a Ford Performance clutch and flywheel. The engine output travels from the transmission through a custom driveshaft to a Ford 8.8 rearend fitted with Ford Performance 4.10 gears and a Scott Drake differential cover. The rearend housing is painted Viper Blue to match the exterior and clear-coated for durability.

Supporting Cast

To put the power sent to that rearend down the pavement, the coupe’s suspension is upgraded with 10-way adjustable Strange shocks and struts that work with Viking 10-inch springs on UPR coilovers in front and SVE springs out back. The front suspension benefits from a UPR tubular K-member and control arms in front and J&M upper and lower control arms fitted with polyurethane bushings out back.

With modern power onboard and the supporting upgrades to make the most of that modern muscle, this Coyote coupe can also rein in the fun when the time comes. Wilwood four-piston calipers clamp 13-inch rotors in front, while FoxBodyBrakes.com Cobra disc brakes with drilled and slotted rotors do the work out back. Both work with a ’93 Cobra master cylinder and a Maximum Motorsports manual-brake conversion to deliver ample stopping power.

In all, the coupe combo delivers plenty of smiles per gallon, and its striking appearance turns heads wherever it goes.

“The car is a ton of fun to drive, with a really aggressive tone from the Borla ATAK mufflers,” Loazia said. “It is a blast to drive, and people really like the color combo and wheels, so I get a lot of thumbs-up reactions.”

Ready For More

Of course, like any project car, there are still improvements in the works, as Loazia continues to make the turnkey coupe his own with customization, and eventually, a jump in horsepower courtesy of a bolt-on boost-maker.

“The mission for the car as of right now is to boost it this year,” he said. “I have a ProCharger ready for it and a fuel system. I am just waiting on my friend from Renegade Autoworks in Ingleside, Texas, to have a little free time to start the next step.”

Even in naturally aspirated form, it turned our heads during the Mustang Week Texas Kickoff Party presented by Auto Addict at The Spot in Galveston, Texas. As such, it also earned a spot in the Ford Muscle Texas 10, a single-eliminator contest voted for on the Ford Muscle Facebook and Instagram pages. So, keep an eye out for stories on the other Texas 10 contestants, and be sure to vote for your favorites.

The Mustang that emerges victorious will be crowned the Ford Muscle Texas 10 Champion and receive a custom piece of wall art featuring their winning ride — an epic badge of honor for any Mustang enthusiast.