Mustang Week Texas 10 Battle Begins With These Hi-Po Hopefuls

After a successful run with the first Mustang Week Great 8 drawn from participants at the official events in Myrtle Beach, it was time to step things up in the Lone Star State with the inaugural Ford Muscle Mustang Week Texas 10! The Great 8 was ultimately won by George Muse’s amazing Frankeboss, which Duncan Brothers Customs built, so which pony car will gallop to the front in the super-sized Texas 10?

They say that everything is bigger in Texas, and Mustang Week Texas embraced that vibe with a host of action from a Drag Day and a Track Day to a Car Show and a Cruise-In in the Galveston, Texas, area from April 24-27, 2025. From these and the other official events, like the Kickoff Party, Friday Night Cruise-In, and Mustang Mayhem, we selected our 10 favorite pony cars.

These rides each scored a spot in the first Ford Muscle Texas 10 competition, a thrilling round-robin format, in which these standout stallions square off on Ford Muscle’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Ford Muscle fans will determine the winner through a single-elimination-style voting contest, crowning the fan-favorite Mustang as the ultimate champion.

Below is a preview of our selections, and stay tuned for full features on each car in the coming weeks so you can be fully informed before you place those important votes…

James Bingham’s 1987 Mustang GT

Dago Garza’s 1984 Mustang

Heath’s 1965 Mustang

John Hodges’ 1966 Mustang

Jay Johnston’s 1965 Mustang

Andy Krause’s 1965 Mustang

Diego Loaiza’s 1993 Mustang LX

Scott Sagrera’s 1968 Mustang

Alan Tindell’s 1968 Shelby GT500

Christian Veliz’s 1986 Mustang

As you can see, the first Mustang Week Texas 10 stacks up as a battle of classic Restomods versus upstart Fox Rods. It will be fun to see which era comes out on top. The Mustang that emerges victorious will be crowned the Ford Muscle Texas 10 Champion and receive a custom piece of wall art featuring their winning ride — an epic badge of honor for any Mustang enthusiast, so be sure to vote for your favorites.