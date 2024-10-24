As you approach George Muse’s Mustang, you appreciate the custom touches. This is a clean, custom 1970 Mustang — or is it? A peep under the hood reveals the Coyote’s high-revving RoadRunner cousin, the 5.0-liter engine that motivated the 2012-2013 Boss 302s. Engine swaps are common, but further investigation reveals a complete Boss 302 interior.

He wanted to team up with us but wanted to do a car we’d never done before, so it was unique to him. The result of meeting George at Mustang Week is what we call the ‘FrankenBoss…’ — Aaron Duncan, Duncan Brothers Customs

There is more to this story than a simple engine swap, and it was just that sort of discovery process that led George to commission the construction of this car (later dubbed ‘FrankenBoss’). Long before he championed this custom project, however, he was a Blue Oval fan from his formative years.

“I’ve always been a Ford guy and drag-raced them since I was in high school. Even before, my mom and dad were partial to Fords and Mercurys, especially, so I would just become a Ford guy myself. Not that I don’t love all the others, and I’ve had others myself,” George said. “My brother’s a year younger than I am, and he’s had probably close to 80 cars in his lifetime, and all different brands. We built cars together, so I got to taste what the other manufacturers are all about. So I’m not a Ford-only guy, but they were always my favorites.”

His first car was a Ford Falcon, which he viewed as the greatest car at the time. Over the years, he raced a Ford Thunderbird in the Top Sportsman drag racing competition. In more recent memory, he restored a 1969 Mustang Mach 1, which earned numerous trophies and made appearances at Mustang Week over the years.

Some of his vehicles have a more noble purpose beyond the show field or the race track. A case in point is a classic Comet on loan to a friend in the Northeast who puts it to good use.

“The other car that I still own is a 1965 Mercury Comet Cyclone — with a 289 Hi-Po, a four-speed, and a black with a red interior — that has a history and story all in itself. It’s actually up in New York on Long Island,” George said. “I’m part of a racing ministry called Racers for Jesus. My good friend is a track chaplain at the local racetrack out on Long Island, New York. Pastor Scott Kraniak doesn’t race the car, but he uses it for the parade laps and the invocations, and it’s just been an amazing witness to the racers and teams. That car has its purpose serving the lord, and that’s why it’s still there and not here with me in Myrtle Beach.”

It was bringing his ’69 Mach 1 to Mustang Week in 2021 that lit the spark, bringing the FrankenBoss to life. Just as we approached George’s car with curiosity, he did the same with one of the creations that Duncan Brothers previously displayed in Myrtle Beach.

“I have always loved the ’69 and ’70s, and when I ran into the Duncan brothers, I was at the Mustang Week convention center the last year they had it at the convention center. Yeah, in 2021, my car was inside the convention center, and I just was walking around the vendor’s area with my brother, and we saw one of the Duncan Brothers’ cars,” he recalled. “That was what I thought was a ’69, and I looked in the engine compartment, I said, ‘Right, OK, it’s a transplant. It’s got a late-model Coyote motor in it.’ But then I just thought, ‘Something’s different about this car. You don’t realize it, but the car is actually bigger than what a ’69 or ’70 would be. Then I went around the side of it and looked inside and saw the interior of the car. This was more than just the transplant.”

For those unfamiliar with the Duncan Brothers operation, it is a family restoration shop with involvement from grandparents, uncles, and cousins. Within the family, the younger Duncans have embraced the concept of ‘Modern Vintage,’ which they are pushing forward with their builds that transfer classic bodies onto modern vehicles to deliver a finished product that looks retro but performs just like a current ride. In this case, George worked closely with Duncan Brothers Customs to formulate a uniquely classic appearance.

“I think you could call it a collaboration. I had my ideas of what I wanted in the car, and Aaron, Joey, and the Duncan family had theirs. If you know anything about the Duncans, it’s a third-generation family restoration business started by Rick, Aaron, and Joey, his younger brother, but the whole family is involved,” George explained. “They’re the ones that want to take the business to a level of the vintage restomod. Where his dad and his uncle were doing more of the classic, full-frame-off restorations, so that was what they were interested in. Aaron and Joey had an idea where they wanted to take this business using later model reskinned restomods.”

“Believe it or not, I met him at Mustang Week 2021. We had displayed one of our Modern Vintage builds (The Boogeyman, a.k.a. John Wick Mustang on a 2012 GT platform), and George was impressed by it,” Aaron added. “He wanted to team up with us but wanted to do a car we’d never done before, so it was unique to him. The result of meeting George at Mustang Week is what we call the ‘FrankenBoss.’”

While it is skinned as a fully customized 1970 Mustang, the underlying machinery is not just a modern Boss 302 but the performance-optimized, limited-production Laguna Seca version named after the history road course in Northern California. Just north of 1,500 of these were produced over the 2012-2013 model years, with only 767 created in the 2012 model year. They featured unique front splitters, rear wings, and underbody aerodynamics, along with chassis fortifications, lightweight wheels, and R-compound tires working with unique suspension calibrations to push its lateral grip to 1.03 g.

“…Rick Duncan said, ‘I have a customer here who wanted us to build the car for him. It’s a Boss 302, but it’s a Laguna Seca, and he changed his mind. He decided he wanted to build a pickup truck instead. So I think the car will be for sale,’ George recalled. “So Rick inquired about it, and I wound up buying that car…”

While it might seem sacrilegious to the purists, transforming one of these rare performers into a Modern Vintage monster created something even more unique. The FrankenBoss, based on a rendering designed by Duncan’s cousin Danny, is a true one-of-one that retains the performance spirit of the Laguna Seca with a nod to the history of the original pony car.

“You’re going to get the naysayers. I even had that with my Mach 1. The purists they’ll never see it. That’s OK,” George said. “I would say 95 percent of the people are just overwhelmed by the car…”

You can count us among those smitten by this unique machine when we spotted it at the 2024 Mustang Week car show. So much so that it earned a spot in the coveted Ford Muscle Great 8, a single-eliminator contest voted for on the Ford Muscle Facebook page. So watch for stories on the other Great 8 contestants, and be sure to vote for your favorites.

The winning car owner will score a trip to Mustang Week Texas in April 2025, including a hotel room for four days, a VIP Package including a Golden Ticket (access to every event), a $500 gas card, and $500 for food and drinks. The winner will accept a Ford Muscle Great 8 winner trophy on stage at Mustang Week Texas. The winning vehicle will also be immortalized on a Mustang Week 2025 T-shirt.