This year Ford Muscle will be taking things up a notch at Mustang Week 2024 in Myrtle Beach, SC for the pony’s 60th birthday. The staff will be selecting the top eight Mustangs at the event, which will each be featured on FordMuscle.com along with a video feature on Ford Muscle’s social media channels. All eight Mustangs will then face-off in a round robin on Facebook and Instagram to determine the winner of the Ford Muscle Great 8 from Mustang Week 2024. Fans will vote on their favorite Mustang in this single-elimination-style contest.

The Great 8 winner will receive a trip to Mustang Week Texas in April 2025 including a hotel room for four days, VIP Package including a Golden Ticket (access to every event), $500 gas card, and $500 for food and drinks. A Ford Muscle Great 8 winner trophy will be presented on stage in Texas. And, last but not least, the winning Mustang will be immortalized on a Mustang Week 2025 t-shirt.

To be considered for the Ford Muscle Great 8, each Mustang needs to be in Myrtle Beach and attend at least one official event. It does not need to be in the car show. However, you must show proof of being present with your Mustang at one official Mustang Week ’24 event by posting on Instagram and tagging Mustang Week and Ford Muscle (photo must be public). Two other important qualifications: it must be Ford-powered and it must be tastefully modified. That’s it!

Every year we see dozens of well-built Mustangs among the thousands that attend Mustang Week, and it’s high time we honored them properly as the Great 8. Will you answer the call?