Inaugural Mustang Week Great 8 Winner Awarded In Texas

steveturner
By Steve Turner May 14, 2025

Last year in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Mustang Week kicked off its inaugural Ford Muscle Great 8 competition, wherein eight standout stallions attending the official events were chosen to compete online to crown a single winner.

We felt like it was the biggest thing ever for us to win Mustang Week. It truly meant more to us than most realize… — Aaron Duncan

The winner earned a trip to Mustang Week Texas presented by Ford and LMR in April 2025, including a hotel room, a VIP Package, including a Golden Ticket (access to every event), a $500 gas card, and $500 for food and drinks. The winning vehicle also appeared on a Mustang Week 2025 T-shirt.

George Muse’s Frankenboss won the inaugural Ford Muscle Great 8 by conquering seven other steeds in our online contest. One of its builders, Aaron Duncan (right), was on hand at the first Mustang Week Texas to accept the award.

The car (above) that took top honors was George Muse’s amazing Frankenboss. Based on a 2013 Boss 302 Laguna Seca chassis and powertrain, it wears a classic Mustang body that drew from several Mustang model years to create a unique look. Unfortunately, the Frankenboss couldn’t make the trip down to Galveston, Texas, but one of its builders, Aaron Duncan, of Duncan Brothers Customs, was on hand to accept the award.

“It was humbling for sure. The Mustang community is incredible, and going up against some of those cars, we absolutely felt out of our league,” Duncan reflected. “…It broke nearly every traditional Mustang rule you could have. We felt like it was going to be hated by the Mustang community, but it went the total opposite way. I’m still mesmerized by how that car has taken off. I’m enormously proud of that car and it’s had such a positive impact on us.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mustang Week (@mustangweek)

The Frankenboss attracted our attention during the Car Show at Mustang Week last year, and apparently, we weren’t the only enthusiasts who appreciated this imaginative project and its execution.

“We thought, man, that’s the coolest thing in the world, and we were honored just to be in the Great 8, and then the online communities came together and they did the final votes and we ended up taking the whole thing and winning it,” Duncan said.

The victory served as a milestone for a shop that is dedicated to making its mark on the automotive landscape, and an honor for the owner of this special stallion.

Aaron Duncan and his brother, Joey, are working on another Modern Vintage project that should be on display at Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in a matter of months. Dubbed the Frankensnake, you can guess the modern chassis and powertrain that lurks under its classic styling.

“When we won and it was announced back in December, we all hugged and were overwhelmed with joy. We felt like it was the biggest thing ever for us to win Mustang Week,” Duncan said. “It truly meant more to us than most realize. Kind of being a misfit shop, we couldn’t comprehend that people would like what we do that much.”

Congratulations to George Muse, Aaron Duncan, Joey Duncan, and all those who had a hand in creating the first Ford Muscle Great 8 winner. We can’t wait to see what they have up their sleeves next.

It sounds like there is another contender in the works, as the brothers hope to show off their next Modern Vintage machine this year. “I think we should have the ‘FrankenSnake’ at Myrtle Beach this year…” Duncan teased.

Article Sources

Mustang Week Texas
https://www.mustangweek.com/mustang-week-texas-2025/
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Inaugural Mustang Week Great 8 Winner Awarded In Texas

Event News

Inaugural Mustang Week Great 8 Winner Awarded In Texas

1956 Ford F10: A Classic Makes The Scene With 428 CJ Power

Car Features

1956 Ford F10: A Classic Makes The Scene With 428 CJ Power

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading