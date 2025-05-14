Inaugural Mustang Week Great 8 Winner Awarded In Texas

Last year in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Mustang Week kicked off its inaugural Ford Muscle Great 8 competition, wherein eight standout stallions attending the official events were chosen to compete online to crown a single winner.

We felt like it was the biggest thing ever for us to win Mustang Week. It truly meant more to us than most realize… — Aaron Duncan

The winner earned a trip to Mustang Week Texas presented by Ford and LMR in April 2025, including a hotel room, a VIP Package, including a Golden Ticket (access to every event), a $500 gas card, and $500 for food and drinks. The winning vehicle also appeared on a Mustang Week 2025 T-shirt.

The car (above) that took top honors was George Muse’s amazing Frankenboss. Based on a 2013 Boss 302 Laguna Seca chassis and powertrain, it wears a classic Mustang body that drew from several Mustang model years to create a unique look. Unfortunately, the Frankenboss couldn’t make the trip down to Galveston, Texas, but one of its builders, Aaron Duncan, of Duncan Brothers Customs, was on hand to accept the award.

“It was humbling for sure. The Mustang community is incredible, and going up against some of those cars, we absolutely felt out of our league,” Duncan reflected. “…It broke nearly every traditional Mustang rule you could have. We felt like it was going to be hated by the Mustang community, but it went the total opposite way. I’m still mesmerized by how that car has taken off. I’m enormously proud of that car and it’s had such a positive impact on us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mustang Week (@mustangweek)

The Frankenboss attracted our attention during the Car Show at Mustang Week last year, and apparently, we weren’t the only enthusiasts who appreciated this imaginative project and its execution.

“We thought, man, that’s the coolest thing in the world, and we were honored just to be in the Great 8, and then the online communities came together and they did the final votes and we ended up taking the whole thing and winning it,” Duncan said.

The victory served as a milestone for a shop that is dedicated to making its mark on the automotive landscape, and an honor for the owner of this special stallion.

“When we won and it was announced back in December, we all hugged and were overwhelmed with joy. We felt like it was the biggest thing ever for us to win Mustang Week,” Duncan said. “It truly meant more to us than most realize. Kind of being a misfit shop, we couldn’t comprehend that people would like what we do that much.”

Congratulations to George Muse, Aaron Duncan, Joey Duncan, and all those who had a hand in creating the first Ford Muscle Great 8 winner. We can’t wait to see what they have up their sleeves next.

It sounds like there is another contender in the works, as the brothers hope to show off their next Modern Vintage machine this year. “I think we should have the ‘FrankenSnake’ at Myrtle Beach this year…” Duncan teased.