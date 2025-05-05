Mustang Week Texas ’25: Car Show

Mustang Week Texas ’25: Car Show

steveturner
By Steve Turner May 05, 2025

The first two days of Mustang Week Texas presented by Ford and LMR set a high bar for how much fun people can have with Ford’s pony car. However, the centerpiece of every Mustang Week event is on Saturday, and the Car Show presented by LMR at the inaugural event in the Lone Star State did not disappoint.

Participants lined up early to enter the show, which was held at the Moody Gardens campus in Galveston, Texas, on April 26, 2025. They streamed into the lot in advance of the opening for spectators, and once those gates opened, there was so much for Ford fans to see and do. Besides checking out all the amazing cars, a DJ was pumping tunes from the Modern Driveline Main Stage, kids frolicked in bounce houses, and food trucks sizzled as their creations prepared. The sounds of horsepower filled the air as VMP Performance continued its quest to find the most powerful All-Motor and Power Adder pony cars on the property in the Dyno Challenge.

The inaugural Mustang Week Texas Car Show presented by LMR did not disappoint. From classics to the latest S650 stallions, there was something for everyone to enjoy. The judges had their hands full picking the top cars in each category, and we were busy selecting Mustangs for the forthcoming Texas 10 competition. For full show results, check out the complete list right here.

The sound of whirring tires and revving exhausts wasn’t limited to the chassis dyno. For the first time, Ford Motor Company brought its Mustang Unleashed experience to a Mustang Week event. In this high-performance pop-up, attendees could not only learn about the latest Mustangs but also sign up for ride-alongs in one of two S650s. Mustang GT and Dark Horse stallions slid around the Burnyard drift pad all day as Mustang fans learned what these cars can do right off the showroom floor, while the RTR drift demonstrators took the tire-slaying action to the next level.

Of course, all this daytime fun set the stage for the incredible Mustang Week Mayhem presented by Auto Addict on Saturday night. You can check out full coverage of that tire-shredding shenanigans here, but for more on the car show, check out these highlights and the photo gallery below.

For the first time in Mustang Week history, Ford Motor Company brought its Mustang Unleashed experience to the Texas event. Not only did the Mustang Unleashed display offer up information on the latest Mustang, but fans signed up for tire-shredding ride-alongs in Mustang GT and Dark Horse stallions.

 

 

Ben Hobson and Vaughn Gittin Jr. of RTR Vehicles were also on hand, wowing the crowd with more incredible displays of side-by-side car control in their Mustang RTR drift demonstrators.

Justin Starkey and his VMP Performance team were on hand showing off their wares and running cars on their portable Dynojet chassis dyno as part of the Dyno Challenge competition, which handed out awards to the top cars in All Motor and Power Adder classes at Mustang Week Mayhem presented by Auto Addict on Saturday night.

Among the car show contestants, three machines stood out above all in the Vintage, Retro, and Modern categories. In the Best of Show Vintage class, the insane, big-block-powered Helleanor 1968 Mustang restomod owned by Craig Jones took home top honors.

In the Best of Show Retro category, it was James Bingham Jr.’s 1987 Mustang that powered to the win. Sprayed in a custom Voodoo Purple hue, it is powered by a Gen 3 Coyote 5.0-liter boosted by a Vortech YSi supercharger and backed by a 10R80 10-speed automatic.

In the Best of Show Modern category, Don Cullings emerged victorious with his 2013 Roush Stage 3 Mustang. Wearing a unique blend of body updates from Cervini’s, Ford, RTR, and Roush, its engine bay wiring is hidden, and its supercharger is fully polished. It held court in a roped-off display in the show field.

Photo gallery

VIEW FULL GALLERY >

Article Sources

Late Model Restoration
https://lmr.com/
(866) 507-3786
Ford Motor Company
https://www.ford.com/
Mustang Week Texas
https://www.mustangweek.com/mustang-week-texas-2025/

More Sources

RTR Vehicles
https://www.rtrvehicles.com/
Modern Driveline
https://www.moderndriveline.com
(208) 453-9800
VMP Performance
https://vmpperformance.com
(321) 206-9369
Auto Addict
https://autoaddictusa.com/
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Ford FE Race & Reunion Was A Show and Go Trip Back In Time

Event Coverage

Ford FE Race & Reunion Was A Show and Go Trip Back In Time

Mustang Week Texas ’25: Car Show

Event Coverage

Mustang Week Texas ’25: Car Show

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading