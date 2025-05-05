Mustang Week Texas ’25: Car Show

The first two days of Mustang Week Texas presented by Ford and LMR set a high bar for how much fun people can have with Ford’s pony car. However, the centerpiece of every Mustang Week event is on Saturday, and the Car Show presented by LMR at the inaugural event in the Lone Star State did not disappoint.

Participants lined up early to enter the show, which was held at the Moody Gardens campus in Galveston, Texas, on April 26, 2025. They streamed into the lot in advance of the opening for spectators, and once those gates opened, there was so much for Ford fans to see and do. Besides checking out all the amazing cars, a DJ was pumping tunes from the Modern Driveline Main Stage, kids frolicked in bounce houses, and food trucks sizzled as their creations prepared. The sounds of horsepower filled the air as VMP Performance continued its quest to find the most powerful All-Motor and Power Adder pony cars on the property in the Dyno Challenge.

The sound of whirring tires and revving exhausts wasn’t limited to the chassis dyno. For the first time, Ford Motor Company brought its Mustang Unleashed experience to a Mustang Week event. In this high-performance pop-up, attendees could not only learn about the latest Mustangs but also sign up for ride-alongs in one of two S650s. Mustang GT and Dark Horse stallions slid around the Burnyard drift pad all day as Mustang fans learned what these cars can do right off the showroom floor, while the RTR drift demonstrators took the tire-slaying action to the next level.

Of course, all this daytime fun set the stage for the incredible Mustang Week Mayhem presented by Auto Addict on Saturday night. You can check out full coverage of that tire-shredding shenanigans here, but for more on the car show, check out these highlights and the photo gallery below.