Mustang Week Texas ’25: Official Results

For the first time, Mustang Week presented by Ford and LMR invaded the Lone Star State for the inaugural Mustang Week Texas, held from April 24-27. While the original Mustang Week will continue later this year, this expansion brought with it fresh venues, events, and experiences.

In addition to the traditional Car Show and Vendor’s Choice Awards, Mustang Week Texas featured Autocross presented by BMR, Mustang Week Cup go-kart racing presented by BMR, True Street Drag Racing, Spectator Drags presented by Vortech Superchargers, the Dyno Challenge, the Mustang Week Smoke Show: Fords vs. The World burnout contest, the Mustang Week Smoke Show: Street Class burnout contest, and more.

Below, we compiled a list of the winners who received awards at Mustang Week Texas 2025. Congratulations to all those who participated and drove home with a trophy, you made this inaugural Mustang Week Texas something special…

Mustang Week Texas Car Show

Presented by LMR

BEST OF SHOW AWARDS

Vintage: 1964-1978 — Craig Jones • 1968 Mustang

Retro: 1979-2004 — James Bingham • 1987 Mustang

Modern: 2005-2025 — Don Cullings • 2013 Roush

JUDGES’ PICKS

Vernon Wilhelm • 1967 Fastback

Christian Veliz • 1987 Mustang

Gordon Sagerian • 1966 GT350

Gabriel Gonzalez • 2014 Super Snake

Jonathan Jensen • 1966 GT

OUTSTANDING CATEGORY AWARDS

1964 1/2-1966 — Jay Johnston • 1966 Mustang

1967-1968 — Omar Barron • 1967 Mustang

1969-1970 — Chris Collins Jr. • 1969 Mustang

1971-1973 — Bob Scott • 1971 Mustang

1979-1986 — Dago Garza • 1984 Fox Mustang

1987-1993 — Tino Lozano • 1992 Convertible

1994-1998 — Juan Gonzales • 1998 SN95

1999-2004 — Angel Herrera • 1999 New Edge

2005-2009 — Sandy Wilhelm • 2006 S197

2010-2014 — Marshall Aspinwall • 2014 S197

2015-2023 — Tony Young • 2015 S550

2024-2025 — Michael Davis • 2024 S650

SPECIALTY AWARDS

1969-1971 Boss — Kristin Tindell • 1970 Boss

1969-1971 Mach1 — Austin Russell • 1969 Mach1

1993 SVT Cobra — Joey Alanis • 1993 SVT

1994-1998 SVT Cobra — Kevin Charman • 1998 SVT

2012-2013 Boss — Fidel Marquez • 2013 Boss

2008 Bullitt — Don Cramer • 2008 Bullitt

1999-2004 SVT Cobra — James Reed • 2008 SVT

2003-2004 Mach1 — Joseph Besmer • 2003 Mach1

2021-2025 Mach1 — Matthew Pehl • 2022 Mach1

2019 Bullitt — Brent Barker • 2019 Bullitt

1965-1970 Shelby — Todd Treadway • 1968 Shelby

2005-2025 Shelby — Sean Miller • 2010 Shelby

Roush — Jesse Carbajal • 2012 Roush

Saleen — Mark Provenzano • 2002 Saleen

Race/Comp — Andy Krause • 1965 Mustang

Open — Rodney File • 2016 Hennessey

OUTSTANDING 50 AWARDS

Troy Kelly • 1968 Fastback

Scott Sagrera • 1969 Mustang

Zeke Ramirez • 2003 SVT

Will Crain • 2004 Cobra

Sean Miller • 2010 Mustang

Lonnie McDaniel • 1982 GT

Josh Bouse • 2024 Mustang

Rob Lehr • 2007 Mustang

Charles Jinkins • 2015 Mustang

Matthew Monteiro • 2020 Mustang

Steve Smith • 1969 Mach1

Troy Messina • 2012 Boss

Nick Wills • 1987 GT

Cheryl Dilanni • 2007 Mustang

Jorge Martinez • 2011 GT

Miguel Grijalva • 2002 Mustang

Edward Gilbert • 1965 Mustang

Colin D. Mosser Jr. • 2021 Mustang

James Reed • 2003 SVO

Vince Selby • 2003 SVO

Carson Gulderian • 2018 GT

Brandon Emery • 2018 GT

Willie Kirkpatrick • 2009 Bullitt

Allen Williamson • 1968 Mustang

Gabriel Cano • 1966 Mustang

Devin Smith • 2013 Shelby

David Wood • 1969 Mustang Fastback

Jeri Monteiro • 2024 Mustang

Michael Davis • 2024 Mustang

Tom Arnold • 2012 Mustang

Nick Wills • 1992 Convertible

Ryan Murray • 2016 Comp

Heath Smith • 1965 2+2

James Guy • 2005 Roush

Jerry Shoemaker • 1969 Mustang

John Sutton • 2001 Mustang

Austin Russell • 1969 Cobra

Tino Herrera • 2003 Mustang

Eric Reinagel • 1965 Mustang

Chad Smallwood • 1992 Mustang

Dina McNeil • 1987 Saleen

Ron Manfredi • 2006 Avanti/Mustang

Matthew Kippley • 1992 Mustang LX

Kenny Tyler • 2015 Mustang

Michael Koehler • 2010 GT

Vang Yang • 2024 GT

VENDOR’S CHOICE AWARDS

Tremec — Patrick Coburn • 1985 GT

Tremec — Tino Herrera • 2003 Mach1

BMR Suspension — James Bingham • 1987 Mustang

BMR Suspension — Ric Bogue • 1969 Mach1

Auto Addict — Jason Brown • 2022 GT500

Auto Addict — Tino Lozano • 1992 Convertible

Cobb Tuning — J R • 1968 Mustang

Cobb Tuning — Gordon Sagerian • 1966 Fastback

ROUSH Performance — Brian Pinter • 2018 Roush Jack Hammer

ROUSH Performance Orlando Gaza • 1967 Mustang

Mustang Week Cup (Karting)

Presented by BMR

1st Place Hugo Sanchez

2nd Place Mr. Anderson

3rd Place Ryan Levy

4th Place Ben Hobson

5th Place Vaughn Gittin Jr.

Autocross Dial-In Challenge

Presented by BMR

1st Place • Goose Garcia • Yellow S197

2nd Place • William Abel • Grabber Blue S550

3rd Place • Brad Davidson • Eruption Green Mach 1

Spectator Drags Pizza & Beer Class

Presented by Vortech Superchargers

1st Place • Ryan Aillet • GRG Built Coyote

2nd Place • Timothy Thomas • EcoBoost Mustang

3rd Place • Darren Murphy • S650 Mustang

Quickest Pass Challenge

Presented by HP Tuners

Street Winner — Austin Wood • 7.794 • 2021 Mustang GT

Race Winner — Clay Kennedy • 5.989 • 1985 Mustang

True Street

Presented by HP Tuners

Winner — Larry Hamilton • 6.397 • 2024 Mustang

Runner-Up — Bryan Anderson • 6.736 • 2012 Mustang

Daily Driver Winner — Alec Aquilar • 7.187 • 2015 Mustang

Daily Driver Runner-Up — Daniel Bardanza • 7.532 • 2019 Mustang

5.00 Average Winner — None

6.00 Average Winner — Larry Hamilton • 6.397 • 2024 Mustang

7.00 Average Winner — Alec Aquilar • 7.187 • 2015 Mustang

8.00 Average Winner — Jorge Martinez • 8.061 • 2011 Mustang

9.00 Average Winner — William Abel • 9.081 38 • 2022 Mustang

Dyno Challenge

Power Adder Class

1st Place — Fredrick Kyle • 956 RWHP • 2022 GT500

2nd Place — Michael Huckabay • 933 RWHP • 2025 Mustang GT

3rd Place — House of Boost • 828 RWHP • 2024 Darkhorse

4th Place — Eloy Longoria • 818 RWHP • 2020 Shelby GT500

5th Place — Jay Benavides • 758 RWHP • 92 Mustang

6th Place — Scott Boutwell • 703 RWHP • 2022 Shelby GT500

7th Place — Brandon Watts • 698 RWHP • 2019 Mustang GT

8th Place — Michael Davis • 696 RWHP • 2024 Mustang GT

9th Place — Andrew Long • 694 RWHP • 2021 GT500

10th Place — DeAndre Harrigan • 663 RWHP • 2022 Mach 1

All-Motor Class

1st Place — Joe Munoz • 494 • 2019 GT350

2nd Place — Octavio Reyes • 473 RWHP • 2019 F-150 5.0 L

3rd Place — Daniel Rodriguez • 437 RWHP • 2020 Mustang GT

4th Place — Keilon Perry • 428 RWHP • 2024 Mustang GT

5th Place — Jeremy Silvey • 417 RWHP • 2017 Mustang GT

6th Place — Eric Ritter • 401 RWHP • 2019 Mustang GT

7th Place — Moises Arcibar • 378 RWHP • 2013 Mustang GT

8th Place — Mark Winderweedle • 275 RWHP • 2007 Shelby GT

9th Place — Matt Martin • 273 RWHP • 2006 Mustang GT

10th Place — Richard Catching • 260 RWHP • 2006 Mustang GT

Mustang Week Smoke Show: Fords vs. The World

Presented by Auto Addict

1st Place — Archie Waller • Blown Ranger

2nd Place — Collin Thomas • Blown Ratrod

3rd Place — Colt Tompkins • Yellow Mustang

4th Place — Alex Ferreira • Orange Mustang

Mustang Week Smoke Show: Street Class

Presented by Auto Addict

1st Place — Colt Tompkins • Yellow Mustang

2nd Place — Octavio Reyes • Crew Cab F-150

3rd Place — Traein Garcia • Black Mustang

Mustang Week Glow-Off

Winner — Dago Garza • 1984 Notchback GT