Mustang Week Texas ’25: Official Results

For the first time, Mustang Week presented by Ford and LMR invaded the Lone Star State for the inaugural Mustang Week Texas, held from April 24-27. While the original Mustang Week will continue later this year, this expansion brought with it fresh venues, events, and experiences.
In addition to the traditional Car Show and Vendor’s Choice Awards, Mustang Week Texas featured Autocross presented by BMR, Mustang Week Cup go-kart racing presented by BMR, True Street Drag Racing, Spectator Drags presented by Vortech Superchargers, the Dyno Challenge, the Mustang Week Smoke Show: Fords vs. The World burnout contest, the Mustang Week Smoke Show: Street Class burnout contest, and more.
Below, we compiled a list of the winners who received awards at Mustang Week Texas 2025. Congratulations to all those who participated and drove home with a trophy, you made this inaugural Mustang Week Texas something special…
Mustang Week Texas Car Show
Presented by LMR
BEST OF SHOW AWARDS
Vintage: 1964-1978 — Craig Jones • 1968 Mustang
Retro: 1979-2004 — James Bingham • 1987 Mustang
Modern: 2005-2025 — Don Cullings • 2013 Roush
JUDGES’ PICKS
Vernon Wilhelm • 1967 Fastback
Christian Veliz • 1987 Mustang
Gordon Sagerian • 1966 GT350
Gabriel Gonzalez • 2014 Super Snake
Jonathan Jensen • 1966 GT
OUTSTANDING CATEGORY AWARDS
1964 1/2-1966 — Jay Johnston • 1966 Mustang
1967-1968 — Omar Barron • 1967 Mustang
1969-1970 — Chris Collins Jr. • 1969 Mustang
1971-1973 — Bob Scott • 1971 Mustang
1979-1986 — Dago Garza • 1984 Fox Mustang
1987-1993 — Tino Lozano • 1992 Convertible
1994-1998 — Juan Gonzales • 1998 SN95
1999-2004 — Angel Herrera • 1999 New Edge
2005-2009 — Sandy Wilhelm • 2006 S197
2010-2014 — Marshall Aspinwall • 2014 S197
2015-2023 — Tony Young • 2015 S550
2024-2025 — Michael Davis • 2024 S650
SPECIALTY AWARDS
1969-1971 Boss — Kristin Tindell • 1970 Boss
1969-1971 Mach1 — Austin Russell • 1969 Mach1
1993 SVT Cobra — Joey Alanis • 1993 SVT
1994-1998 SVT Cobra — Kevin Charman • 1998 SVT
2012-2013 Boss — Fidel Marquez • 2013 Boss
2008 Bullitt — Don Cramer • 2008 Bullitt
1999-2004 SVT Cobra — James Reed • 2008 SVT
2003-2004 Mach1 — Joseph Besmer • 2003 Mach1
2021-2025 Mach1 — Matthew Pehl • 2022 Mach1
2019 Bullitt — Brent Barker • 2019 Bullitt
1965-1970 Shelby — Todd Treadway • 1968 Shelby
2005-2025 Shelby — Sean Miller • 2010 Shelby
Roush — Jesse Carbajal • 2012 Roush
Saleen — Mark Provenzano • 2002 Saleen
Race/Comp — Andy Krause • 1965 Mustang
Open — Rodney File • 2016 Hennessey
OUTSTANDING 50 AWARDS
Troy Kelly • 1968 Fastback
Scott Sagrera • 1969 Mustang
Zeke Ramirez • 2003 SVT
Will Crain • 2004 Cobra
Sean Miller • 2010 Mustang
Lonnie McDaniel • 1982 GT
Josh Bouse • 2024 Mustang
Rob Lehr • 2007 Mustang
Charles Jinkins • 2015 Mustang
Matthew Monteiro • 2020 Mustang
Steve Smith • 1969 Mach1
Troy Messina • 2012 Boss
Nick Wills • 1987 GT
Cheryl Dilanni • 2007 Mustang
Jorge Martinez • 2011 GT
Miguel Grijalva • 2002 Mustang
Edward Gilbert • 1965 Mustang
Colin D. Mosser Jr. • 2021 Mustang
James Reed • 2003 SVO
Vince Selby • 2003 SVO
Carson Gulderian • 2018 GT
Brandon Emery • 2018 GT
Willie Kirkpatrick • 2009 Bullitt
Allen Williamson • 1968 Mustang
Gabriel Cano • 1966 Mustang
Devin Smith • 2013 Shelby
David Wood • 1969 Mustang Fastback
Jeri Monteiro • 2024 Mustang
Michael Davis • 2024 Mustang
Tom Arnold • 2012 Mustang
Nick Wills • 1992 Convertible
Ryan Murray • 2016 Comp
Heath Smith • 1965 2+2
James Guy • 2005 Roush
Jerry Shoemaker • 1969 Mustang
John Sutton • 2001 Mustang
Austin Russell • 1969 Cobra
Tino Herrera • 2003 Mustang
Eric Reinagel • 1965 Mustang
Chad Smallwood • 1992 Mustang
Dina McNeil • 1987 Saleen
Ron Manfredi • 2006 Avanti/Mustang
Matthew Kippley • 1992 Mustang LX
Kenny Tyler • 2015 Mustang
Michael Koehler • 2010 GT
Vang Yang • 2024 GT
VENDOR’S CHOICE AWARDS
Tremec — Patrick Coburn • 1985 GT
Tremec — Tino Herrera • 2003 Mach1
BMR Suspension — James Bingham • 1987 Mustang
BMR Suspension — Ric Bogue • 1969 Mach1
Auto Addict — Jason Brown • 2022 GT500
Auto Addict — Tino Lozano • 1992 Convertible
Cobb Tuning — J R • 1968 Mustang
Cobb Tuning — Gordon Sagerian • 1966 Fastback
ROUSH Performance — Brian Pinter • 2018 Roush Jack Hammer
ROUSH Performance Orlando Gaza • 1967 Mustang
Mustang Week Cup (Karting)
Presented by BMR
1st Place Hugo Sanchez
2nd Place Mr. Anderson
3rd Place Ryan Levy
4th Place Ben Hobson
5th Place Vaughn Gittin Jr.
Autocross Dial-In Challenge
Presented by BMR
1st Place • Goose Garcia • Yellow S197
2nd Place • William Abel • Grabber Blue S550
3rd Place • Brad Davidson • Eruption Green Mach 1
Spectator Drags Pizza & Beer Class
Presented by Vortech Superchargers
1st Place • Ryan Aillet • GRG Built Coyote
2nd Place • Timothy Thomas • EcoBoost Mustang
3rd Place • Darren Murphy • S650 Mustang
Quickest Pass Challenge
Presented by HP Tuners
Street Winner — Austin Wood • 7.794 • 2021 Mustang GT
Race Winner — Clay Kennedy • 5.989 • 1985 Mustang
True Street
Presented by HP Tuners
Winner — Larry Hamilton • 6.397 • 2024 Mustang
Runner-Up — Bryan Anderson • 6.736 • 2012 Mustang
Daily Driver Winner — Alec Aquilar • 7.187 • 2015 Mustang
Daily Driver Runner-Up — Daniel Bardanza • 7.532 • 2019 Mustang
5.00 Average Winner — None
6.00 Average Winner — Larry Hamilton • 6.397 • 2024 Mustang
7.00 Average Winner — Alec Aquilar • 7.187 • 2015 Mustang
8.00 Average Winner — Jorge Martinez • 8.061 • 2011 Mustang
9.00 Average Winner — William Abel • 9.081 38 • 2022 Mustang
Dyno Challenge
Power Adder Class
1st Place — Fredrick Kyle • 956 RWHP • 2022 GT500
2nd Place — Michael Huckabay • 933 RWHP • 2025 Mustang GT
3rd Place — House of Boost • 828 RWHP • 2024 Darkhorse
4th Place — Eloy Longoria • 818 RWHP • 2020 Shelby GT500
5th Place — Jay Benavides • 758 RWHP • 92 Mustang
6th Place — Scott Boutwell • 703 RWHP • 2022 Shelby GT500
7th Place — Brandon Watts • 698 RWHP • 2019 Mustang GT
8th Place — Michael Davis • 696 RWHP • 2024 Mustang GT
9th Place — Andrew Long • 694 RWHP • 2021 GT500
10th Place — DeAndre Harrigan • 663 RWHP • 2022 Mach 1
All-Motor Class
1st Place — Joe Munoz • 494 • 2019 GT350
2nd Place — Octavio Reyes • 473 RWHP • 2019 F-150 5.0 L
3rd Place — Daniel Rodriguez • 437 RWHP • 2020 Mustang GT
4th Place — Keilon Perry • 428 RWHP • 2024 Mustang GT
5th Place — Jeremy Silvey • 417 RWHP • 2017 Mustang GT
6th Place — Eric Ritter • 401 RWHP • 2019 Mustang GT
7th Place — Moises Arcibar • 378 RWHP • 2013 Mustang GT
8th Place — Mark Winderweedle • 275 RWHP • 2007 Shelby GT
9th Place — Matt Martin • 273 RWHP • 2006 Mustang GT
10th Place — Richard Catching • 260 RWHP • 2006 Mustang GT
Mustang Week Smoke Show: Fords vs. The World
Presented by Auto Addict
1st Place — Archie Waller • Blown Ranger
2nd Place — Collin Thomas • Blown Ratrod
3rd Place — Colt Tompkins • Yellow Mustang
4th Place — Alex Ferreira • Orange Mustang
Mustang Week Smoke Show: Street Class
Presented by Auto Addict
1st Place — Colt Tompkins • Yellow Mustang
2nd Place — Octavio Reyes • Crew Cab F-150
3rd Place — Traein Garcia • Black Mustang
Mustang Week Glow-Off
Winner — Dago Garza • 1984 Notchback GT