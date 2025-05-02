Mustang Week Texas ’25: Mustang Week Mayhem

fordmuscle
By fordmuscle May 02, 2025

Over the past two decades and beyond, Mustang Week continues as the must-attend Blue Oval show for Mustang enthusiasts from around the country. If you’ve attended, you know it’s top of the line when it comes to bringing out the nation’s best builds. So, how do you take a show with such a rich history and kick it up 10 notches? Mustang Week Mayhem!

For the inaugural Mustang Week Texas presented by Ford and LMR hosted at Moody Gardens, the show introduced a late-night event titled Mustang Week Mayhem, an all-out display of horsepower and tire-roasting activities immediately following the Official Mustang Week Texas Car Show.

This bright yellow S197 Mustang represented team Ford with American horsepower in the Mustang Week Smoke Show: Fords vs. The World burnout competition, as a large crowd cheered the driver on from behind the barrier.

The night started with a bang, literally, from exploding tires of the baddest burnout machines in the country in the Burnyard Show. Hosted by Frosty the Ice Cream Truck, Seth Cavanaugh, Shannon Serig, and The Hobby Shop, the burnout battle put Fords up against the top-level burnout kings in the country. A total of 11 vehicles — and one EcoBoost-powered airplane — entered the competition, and most had no sign of rubber on the rear wheels once they let off the throttle.

Just before the sun set, drag racing legend Mike Murillo entered the ring with his 3,500-plus-horsepower big-block, twin-turbo Fox Mustang to grace the fans with a few burnouts of his own. Given that Mike’s Fox is set up to do quite the opposite, his burnouts were quick. However, the display of force offered the crowd a chance to see his legendary Mustang in action.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mustang Week (@mustangweek)

Between the on-track action, VMP Performance, with owner Justin Starkey, took to the Modern Driveline Stage to announce the winners of the Dyno competition. Awards were given to the Fords, topping out the horsepower charts in two classes: All-Motor and Power Adder. Among them were a full bolt-on Shelby GT350, a 2025 Mustang GT, and a turbocharged F-150, just to name a few.

Once dyno awards wrapped up, the glorious sounds of supercharged Coyotes roared back to life in the drift zone. Behind the wheel were Formula Drift pros Vaughn Gittin Jr. and Ben Hobson from the RTR drift team in their 2025 Mustang RTR demonstrators for the Drifting Exhibition. Showcasing their extreme car control, the duo put on quite the show, sliding in tandem just centimeters apart from each other around the drift zone.

Mustangs of various generations took part in the Mustang Week Smoke Show: Fords vs. The World, including an SN-95 Mustang drift car sporting an American flag strapped to the rear.

After a short break to add a few unfortunate Bowtie-wearing vehicles to the ring, a Ford Bronco Monster truck, known as Big Kahuna, entered the chat. Demonstrating its crushing power, the several-thousand-horsepower monster truck climbed cars and crushed them easily. Then the Big Kahuna turned them into a ramp for high-flying fun during the Monster Truck Crush. Of course, no showing of a monster truck is complete without donuts, so driver and Texas local, Shane England, showcased his ability to wheel his truck to several perfect spin cycles for the crowd.

As the night wrapped up, the RTR team headed out one last time as Big Kahuna parked atop the now flattened cars. Fireworks cascaded in the background as smoke filled the air from the 700-plus-horsepower Mustang drift cars, as Mike England appeared standing on the hood of Big Kahuna, the perfect over-the-top finale to the night. The night more than delivered on its Mustang Week Mayhem moniker, and we can’t wait to see what the event has in store for next year!

With celebrity judges Mike Murillo and Vaughn Gittin Jr. presiding over the Mustang Week Smoke Show: Fords vs. The World action, Archie Waller (pictured in the crown) came out on top as his Ford Ranger earned the crown. Collin Thomas finished as the runner-up, while Colt Thompkins finished third.

In case you missed the inaugural event, or you simply want to re-live the action, check out the gallery below for the sights of Mustang Week Mayhem. We also send you virtual smells of sweet burnt rubber and fuel, as the experience wouldn’t have been complete without it.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mustang Week (@mustangweek)

Legendary drag racing champion Mike Murillo joined in on the action with a pair of burnouts in his 3,500-plus-horsepower Fox Mustang.

On Saturday night during Mustang Week Mayhem, the winners of the VMP Performance Dyno Challenge’s Power Adder and Naturally Aspirated classes headed to the Modern Driveline Main Stage to accept their trophies. Frederick Kyle to home the Power Adder crown with his 2022 Shelby GT500, which produced 926 rear-wheel horsepower, while Joe Munoz took top honors in the Naturally Aspirated class with his 2019 Shelby GT350’s 494-rear-wheel horsepower performance. Other winners included, Mike Huckabay/2025 Mustang GT (Power Adder Runner-Up, 933 rwhp), House of Boost/2024 Mustang Dark Horse (Power Adder Third Place, 828 rwhp), Octavio Reyes/2019 Ford F-150 (NA Runner-Up, 473 rwhp), and Daniel Rodriguez (NA Third Place, 437 rwhp).

A monster truck at a Mustang show? You heard right. Big Kahuna made a gravity-defying appearance while smashing several Bowtie vehicles during the Monster Truck Crush.

Photo gallery

VIEW FULL GALLERY >

Loading