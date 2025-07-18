Barn-Find Boss Collection Unearthed In Upstate New York

Deep in upstate New York sits a garage that housed what could be considered a goldmine for any fan of high-performance Fords. In a recent video, the YouTube channel Backyard Barn Finds visited a collector named Brandon with an insane Boss Mustang collection. The fun part is that he not only owns several desirable Boss Mustangs but also specializes in manufacturing parts for them.

Before diving into the cars, Brandon showed off his main business, Rare Ford Parts. “I specialize in Boss 429 parts, mostly engine-related,” he explained. His workshop produces everything from correct battery cables and oil lines to the specific motor mounts needed to fit the massive 429 engine into the Mustang’s engine bay. This business has given him an intimate knowledge of what makes these cars so special and has fueled his passion for creating this incredible Boss Mustang Collection.

The black Boss 429, a rust-free car found in New Mexico, is set to be his personal restoration project. It’s a low-mileage example that appears to have been an old drag car, and it retains its extremely rare, original KKX front spindles. Host Parker Blubaugh rightly pointed out the significance of the model, stating, “This is probably the most expensive Ford Mustang that’’s not a Shelby.” Alongside the black Boss 429, Brandon also owns a driver-quality 1970 Boss 302 and an all-original 1971 Boss 351 that sat in a barn since 1974.

Hardware Haul

Beyond the cars, Brandon’s Boss Mustang Collection includes a hoard of rare parts that is arguably even more impressive. His garage houses a fleet of Boss 429 engines, including one with a rare prototype bathtub intake manifold and another with an incredible NASCAR intake from Holman Moody. The rarest piece might be a brand-new Boss 429 engine block still in its original Ford crate from 1969. When asked where he finds such amazing items, Brandon said, “I travel the US buying stuff. Britney and I normally make vacations out of it, and we’ll travel and buy things, and we make it fun.”

Brandon’s garage is less of a private collection and more of a working museum for some of Ford’s greatest achievements. Every car, every rare engine, and every part on the shelf has a story behind it.

The rows of Boss 429s next to a real 427 Cammer tell a story of Ford’s ambition. It’s a staggering look at what one person’s deep passion for Boss Mustangs can create, keeping the history of these incredible cars alive and running.