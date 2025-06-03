Damien Stephens Wired His Fox Mustang For Drag Strip Success

When Damien Stephens talks about race cars and racing, passion pours out of his words. Everything from the engines to the energy means a lot to him, and he has a way of making everyone who shares his interest feel enveloped by his enthusiasm and eager to experience more of it.

Chad and I talk nonstop about our cars, and how to make them even more competitive… — Damien Stephens

Stephens, who earned the 2024 Factory Stock championship in the now-defunct NMRA in honor of fellow racer Mike Bowen, who passed away from cancer, is focused on finding another series or class to call home. He wants to be where his brother, Chad Stephens, a Coyote Stock racer, and the rest of his Team Dirty Bird Racing family are, and the feeling is mutual, so he is preparing for that.

Soon after securing the Factory Stock championship and the last records in the class with a 9.90 and 136 mph in the now-defunct NMRA series last October, the driver from Caistor Centre, Ontario, Canada, headed to the Haltech World Cup Finals — Import vs. Domestic race at Maryland International Raceway last November. In his Mustang with a Gen 1 Coyote engine, Todd Warren cams, and a G-Force G101A four-speed transmission, he set the pace in All-Motor qualifying with a 9.13 at 147 mph, at a lighter weight than he carried in Factory Stock, but had electrical, timing chain guide and wiring issues that prevented him from going rounds.

“It was thought to be solely a mechanical issue at first. However, it turned out to be wiring trouble that was causing a problem with the cam timing,” Stephens said.

Wired & Fired

Immediately after the race, he made arrangements to deliver his Fox Mustang to Troy Baum at Race Wires.

“We were pushing the limits of the factory wiring, so Troy did a complete rewire and removed 22 pounds from the car,” said Stephens, who works for Pipeline Repair Services. “He installed a whole new body harness and all kinds of sensors for shocks, tire temperatures, and more.”

When the car was returned home, Stephens and his brother installed new QA1 Proma Star front inverted-mount struts and QA1 Mod Series four-way adjustable shocks to work with his UPR K-member, A-arms, rear control arms and travel limiters, and Team Z Motorsports 9-inch rearend.

“My brother, Chad, helps so much with the suspension set-up and the clutch set-up, and he just finished freshening my Ram Pro Billet single clutch setup,” said Stephens, whose car nears 9,000 rpm in the waterbox and traps 8,400 rpm on the top end of the track while rolling on Mickey Thompson slicks wrapped around 3030 Autosport wheels. “Chad and I talk nonstop about our cars, and how to make them even more competitive.”

When the work was done, the Stephens brothers headed to a test session at Toronto Motorsports Park to get Damien’s car dialed in.

Back In Action

“I ended up hurting the clutch, but we did manage a 9.31,” Stephens said. “Mike Vanni, who is the official starter and track surface manager, always makes sure the prep is awesome when we go to Toronto Motorsports Park.”

So far for 2025, Stephens circled a few events on his calendar for the Misener Motorsports Summer Shootout at St. Thomas Dragway in St. Thomas, Ontario, on August 9, Holley Ford Fest, September 26-27 at Beech Bend Raceway in Beech Bend, Kentucky and the Haltech World Tech Finals — Import vs. Domestic presented by Wiseco, November 5-9 at Maryland International Raceway in Mechanicsville, Maryland.

“I bought HO Fibertrends fiberglass doors and a Shoneck Composites carbon fiber front bumper that I will put on my car soon, and I am looking forward to getting back to racing,” Stephens said. “I could not do this without my brother, Chad, dad, Greg, the rest of Team Dirty Bird Racing, and sponsors Jeremy Tedes of Securix, Watertap, Misener Motorsports, Chatterson Automotive Specialties, UPR Products, Pipe Line Services, GS Performance Automotive, PMAS, Donathen Racing, The Performance Cellar, Priority Collision, Toronto Motorsports Park, Todd Warren Cams, and Tony Gonyon of HP Tuners.”

Damien, who is carefully considering whether to join the Coyote Stock ranks down the road, looks forward to taking his Gen 1 Coyote engine to Mike Curcio at MCRP later this year for new rings and bearings to see if it can be made even more competitive than it already is. He aims high, no doubt, and he achieves a lot along the way.