Debut Spring Break Ford Nationals Brings Out Blue Oval Racers

With the NMRA and NMCA ceasing operations last fall, racers in the longtime and loved series hoped to find a new home in time for the 2025 season. With that in mind, Raul Torres, owner of South Georgia Motorsports Park in Adel, Georgia, heeded the call, along with his wife and business partner, Jennifer Torres, and introduced the Inaugural Spring Break Ford Nationals presented by Vengeance Clutch. It was held March 13-16, 2025 at their facility.

“Going back six months, when we found out the NMRA and NMCA were not coming back, we wanted to do something for their racers and fans, because we know how important the series, and the family atmosphere of the series, meant to them,” Torres explained. “When we announced this race, we were humbled by the enthusiasm and support from racers across the country and Canada, and then they definitely showed up in full force. We are grateful for the overwhelming positive response, which will carry us forward.”

With a mix of categories to welcome a wide variety of racers, the event was stirring from start to finish. Among those categories was Coyote Stock sponsored by All-American Crating Inc., where the spotlight was on wheelstanding and wild shifting. Former NMRA racer Aaron Worstell wrapped up the win in his Mustang motivated by a Ford Performance Gen 3 Coyote 5.0-liter engine, a G-Force G101A four-speed transmission, and a Team Z Motorsports suspension.

Living The Dream

“It was a dream come true,” said Worstell, who won with a 9.79, with help from his father and fellow racer Bill Worstell, Grant Scott of GS Performance Automotive and Team Dirty Bird. “Coyote Stock is a massive amount of work, and it is extremely competitive, but that makes the win feel that much better.”

As expected, Ultra Ford sponsored by FFP Customs was one to watch, and the consistently competitive Kieffer Simpson clocked a 4.53 to qualify in the second spot before sailing on to the win in his Mustang set up with a Boss 302 Coyote engine by Dwayne James, a 76mm Precision turbo, and an M&M Transmission Turbo 400. On his mind was his grandfather, John Ulrey, who passed away a year ago that week, and he was determined to win in his memory.

“My grandfather John Ulrey, and his brothers, used to race Stock and Super Stock Fords as Ulrey Brothers Racing, and I just really wanted to win this event in his honor, so it was pretty awesome to do that,” Simpson said. “Unfortunately, Dwayne James was not able to be there and he was tuning from Albuquerque, and we tried to make him proud. I could not have won without the help of my fiancée, Haley James, her father, Dwayne James, my little brother, Klein Simpson, Johnny Drama with Infamous Motorsports, Jim Stamp, and Renee Matousek. Thank you to all of our amazing sponsors and business partners for keeping this team on track.”

Racers were grabbing gears while going full-throttle in Stick Shift sponsored by Lake Area Land Management, LLC, where Torrey Browne won with an 8.04 in his Mustang featuring a Gen 3 Coyote short-block by TKM Performance, a Whipple supercharger, a G-Force Transmissions G101A, and a UPR suspension.

For The Win

“Winning in the Stick Shift class is absolutely surreal, especially given the level of competition,” said Browne, who is grateful for the support he receives from a wide variety of companies. “To take the win and set a personal best of 8.041 in the final is an incredible feeling. None of this would have been possible without the support of my wife Jennifer; Timmy and Tyler Thornburg; Micah Monteleone; and all the guys from Team Dirty Bird and Team Timmy. Their help, advice, and support are what made this dream a reality. I have raced my entire adult life and have never won an event so this truly has been a special experience for both my wife and I, and we are hoping it may be a sign of good things to come in the future.”

Here is a complete list of all of the exciting categories and winners: Coyote Stock sponsored by All-American Crating Inc (Aaron Worstell), Ultra Ford sponsored by FFP Customs (Kieffer Simpson), Stick Shift sponsored by Lake Area Land Management, LLC (Torrey Browne), Super Stang (Andrew Szubelak), GT500 Shootout sponsored by Coastal Chassis Dyno & Performance (Danny Coots), GT500 Shootout sponsored by Coastal Chassis Dyno & Performance (Kyle Cox), Street Car Shootout sponsored by BL Fabrications (Travis Akins), Truck Wars (Will Johnson), Sportsman (Rodney Ward), Open Comp (Saul Walker), Pro No Box (James Turner), Super Pro (Wes McPeake), 10.10 sponsored by Calimers Transmissions (James Meredith), 8.60 sponsored by Lujan Motorsports (Craig Mauel), True Street sponsored by Race Part Solutions A (Chris DeRosa), True Street sponsored by Race Part Solutions B (Mike Marcoccia), True Street sponsored by Race Part Solutions C (Steve Barber), Car Show sponsored by UPR Products Best Muscle Ford (William Barr), Car Show sponsored by UPR Products Best Fox Body Josiah (Spike), Car Show sponsored by UPR Products Best 2005 & Up (Eli Perez).

“It was an amazing race, and we are proud to announce that the dates for next year’s Spring Break Ford Nationals are February 25-28, 2026 and that we will introduce a to-be-named NMCA-format race for March 18-21, 2026,” Torres added. “My wife, Jennifer, and I have been going back and forth with names for the NMCA-format race, but it will be open to various makes and models, and we hope to make both events a tradition.”