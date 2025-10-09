Looking Back On Standout Stallions From Mustang Week 2025

marcus
By Marcus Cervantes October 09, 2025

From the Kick-Off Party at The Landing at the Boathouse, sponsored by HP Tuners, to the All-Ford Cruise-In presented by Hardee’s, Mustang Week 2025 served up an incredible mix of rides. Everything from fresh S650s to wild Fox builds that left everyone staring.

2004 Mustang Cobra Orange

Competition Orange on a Terminator never fails to stop Mustang enthusiasts in their tracks.

Over six days in early September, Myrtle Beach became the place to be for Mustang fans, packed with horsepower, late-night meetups, and plenty of good vibes.

Green S550 Mustang widebody

Mustang Week is about showcasing what you’ve built. This custom S550 Mustang widebody turned heads all week!

Sorting back through our photos, we realized something: if you didn’t make it to the event, you’ve probably only seen the big highlights.

Blue Foxbody Mustang

We always love a clean engine swap, and this four-eye Fox demonstrated that perfectly.

Looking Back

This week, we’re taking a step back to share some images of vehicles that didn’t share the spotlight in our daily coverage. These are the featured finds that caught our eye for their creativity, craftsmanship, or just pure character. From sleeper builds tucked in the corners to classic rides parked proudly on display, each one reminded us why Mustang Week is more than just a destination car show; it’s a celebration of passion, pride, and community.

Custom color S650 Mustang

Whether wrapped, painted, or dipped, Mustangs with non-factory colors always grab our attention.

Whether you were there in person or following along from home, these photos captured a little extra Mustang Week magic. Scroll through, appreciate the details, and maybe get inspired for your own build. Because at Mustang Week, there’s always more to see than what hits the headlines.

Green Foxbody drag Car

This bright green Fox was one of the stars of Coyote Bash, appearing ready to hit the strip on a moment’s notice.

Orange Mach 1

Coyote Bash surprised us with the number of clean Coyote swaps in Mustangs not originally born with modern 5.0-liter engines, with this Mach 1 being a prime example.

Green S650 Mustang with hood open

Plenty of Boosted Mustangs showcased their presence at Coyote Bash, but this S650 with a painted blower was a nice touch.

Blue S197 Mustang

The varying levels of style found at Mustang Week never cease to amaze us. This stanced S197 had the perfect fitment.

Gray newedge Mustang Dragcar from birds eye view

This drag-ready New Edge was the talk of the town, complete with a Coyote swap full drag setup.

Mach 1 Mustang in fighter Jet Gray

The orange accents on this Fighter Jet Gray Mach-1 looked sharp.

White Dark Horse Mustang

The House of Boost machines made themselves known at every event of the week, especially the shop’s white Dark Horse.

Silver Mustang Cobra at Car show

A clean silver Terminator always catches our eye, this one sporting an upgraded supercharger from Whipple.

Blue Dark Horse

With the Dark Horse still relatively new on the market, it’s great to see them modified at Mustang Week like this Atlas Blue example.

S650 Mustang in Grabber Blue at show

Tasteful modding always gets our attention, just like with this Grabber Blue S650 featured at the Kick-Off Party

Color changed Cobra Mustang

We’re big fans of the color change on this Terminator.

