Mustang Week Texas 2025 Roundup

steveturner
By Steve Turner April 24, 2025

Mustang Week kicked off its Lone Star state debut this week. The four-day event includes road racing, drag racing, drifting, burnouts, a huge car show, cruise-ins, and more. Centered in the Galveston, Texas, area, the event attracted enthusiasts from 47 of the 50 states and extended to enthusiasts from beyond the United States.

We are in the thick of covering Mustang Week Texas presented by Ford and LMR, so after we sort through the thousands of photos and hundreds of videos collected throughout the four-day event, we’ll bring you more extensive coverage of Mustang Week Texas in the coming days. Until then, stay tuned to the Ford Muscle and Mustang Week social media channels, and look for highlights here throughout the weekend.

Track Day

Mustang Week Texas launched at Motor Speedway Resort with the Track Day presented by Tremec. Participants driving everything from classics to the latest Mustang enjoyed parade laps and a high-performance driving experience.

In addition to runs on the big track, participants could carve up the cones on the autocross, presented by BMR Suspension.

Running in something other than Mustangs, competitors in the Kart Racing, Presented by BMR, qualified for the chance to compete against pro drivers, like RTR’s Ben Hobson (pictured) and Vaughn Gittin Jr.

Kickoff Party

After the track action, participants converged on The Spot in Galveston, Texas, for a cruise-in.

Things were buzzing as enthusiasts waited in line to register and purchase Mustang Week swag.

Article Sources

Ford Performance Parts
https://performance.ford.com
(313) 248-9774
Late Model Restoration
https://lmr.com/
(866) 507-3786
Mustang Week Texas
https://www.mustangweek.com/mustang-week-texas-2025/

More Sources

BMR Suspension
https://www.bmrsuspension.com/
(813) 986-9302
TREMEC
https://www.tremec.com/
(248)859-6500
