Mustang Week Texas ’25: Kickoff Party

For the first time, Mustang Week hosted a second event in addition to the traditional Myrtle Beach show. This year, the event headed south to Galveston, Texas, to offer Mustang and Ford enthusiasts a variety of action at different racetracks and venues at Mustang Week Texas presented by Ford and LMR.

After enthusiasts spent the day at Motor Speedway Resort for the Mustang Week Track Day presented by Tremec testing out their road course, autocross, and karting skills on the opening day, it was time for the first night event of the weekend, The Mustang Week Texas Kickoff Party presented by Auto Addict at The Spot.

While the official event ran from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Mustangs started to arrive as early as 3 p.m. to save their spots up front. By 5 p.m. (still two hours before show time), nearly all the parking at The Spot and its adjacent parking lots were filled with Mustangs, and the show unofficially was in action.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mustang Week (@mustangweek)

Just a short walk from the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, the scenic location of The Spot was placed right along the water on Seawall Blvd., offering a picture perfect location to not only pick up your credentials for the weekend, but to to host the Kickoff party and meet the Mustang enthusiasts of Texas’ first ever Mustang Week. From first-generation Mustangs to Coyote-swapped Foxes, as well as S650s with all the latest mods, Mustangs of all shapes and sizes could be found at The Spot.

Formula Drift Champion Vaughn Gittin Jr., along with several of the latest RTR Vehicles Mustangs, stopped by the show to join the excitement and hang out with showgoers. Vaughn and team not only brought their demo car, but also samples from the company’s latest color palette of Mustang RTRs in Urban Bamboozle and Hyper Lime.

The free event was a full house of Mustang Enthusiasts enjoying phenomenal smash burgers, great music, and a relaxing environment to kick off the action-packed weekend to come. Missed out on the kick-off party? Check out the gallery below to catch a glimpse of what took place and stay tuned for more coverage from the inaugural Mustang Week Texas!