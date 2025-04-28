Mustang Week Texas ’25: Kickoff Party

steveturner
By Steve Turner April 28, 2025

For the first time, Mustang Week hosted a second event in addition to the traditional Myrtle Beach show. This year, the event headed south to Galveston, Texas, to offer Mustang and Ford enthusiasts a variety of action at different racetracks and venues at Mustang Week Texas presented by Ford and LMR.

After enthusiasts spent the day at Motor Speedway Resort for the Mustang Week Track Day presented by Tremec testing out their road course, autocross, and karting skills on the opening day, it was time for the first night event of the weekend, The Mustang Week Texas Kickoff Party presented by Auto Addict at The Spot.

The Mustangs arrived early and kept coming all evening as Mustang Week Texas hit its stride with the Mustang Week’s Kickoff Party presented by Auto Addict on Thursday, April 24, at The Spot in Galveston, Texas.

While the official event ran from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Mustangs started to arrive as early as 3 p.m. to save their spots up front. By 5 p.m. (still two hours before show time), nearly all the parking at The Spot and its adjacent parking lots were filled with Mustangs, and the show unofficially was in action.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mustang Week (@mustangweek)

Just a short walk from the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, the scenic location of The Spot was placed right along the water on Seawall Blvd., offering a picture perfect location to not only pick up your credentials for the weekend, but to to host the Kickoff party and meet the Mustang enthusiasts of Texas’ first ever Mustang Week. From first-generation Mustangs to Coyote-swapped Foxes, as well as S650s with all the latest mods, Mustangs of all shapes and sizes could be found at The Spot.

What more could you ask for to begin a high-performance vacation in the Lone Star State? The Spot offered a scenic Gulf with blue skies and waves coming in as pony cars took over for the Mustang Week Kickoff Party.

Formula Drift Champion Vaughn Gittin Jr., along with several of the latest RTR Vehicles Mustangs, stopped by the show to join the excitement and hang out with showgoers. Vaughn and team not only brought their demo car, but also samples from the company’s latest color palette of Mustang RTRs in Urban Bamboozle and Hyper Lime.

The Spot in Galveston, Texas, served as the ideal location for the Mustang Week Texas Kickoff Party. It delivered with a scenic backdrop, as well as plenty of bars and restaurants. It attracted plenty of beautiful ponies for attendees to enjoy.

The free event was a full house of Mustang Enthusiasts enjoying phenomenal smash burgers, great music, and a relaxing environment to kick off the action-packed weekend to come. Missed out on the kick-off party? Check out the gallery below to catch a glimpse of what took place and stay tuned for more coverage from the inaugural Mustang Week Texas!

Vaughn Gittin Jr. and the RTR Vehicles team not only brought out examples of their street vehicles in some of their eye-catching new colors, but a Mustang RTR drift car also appeared at the Kickoff Party at The Spot.

It was a vibe as this Mustang GT/CS arrived at the scene of the Mustang Week Kickoff Party, on the scenic streets of Galveston, with palm trees in the background.

Photo gallery

VIEW FULL GALLERY >

Article Sources

Late Model Restoration
https://lmr.com/
(866) 507-3786
Ford Motor Company
https://www.ford.com/
Mustang Week Texas
https://www.mustangweek.com/mustang-week-texas-2025/

More Sources

RTR Vehicles
https://www.rtrvehicles.com/
Auto Addict
https://autoaddictusa.com/
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Mustang Week Texas ’25: Kickoff Party

Event Coverage

Mustang Week Texas ’25: Kickoff Party

Moser Engineering Continues It’s Made In The USA Traditions

News

Moser Engineering Continues It’s Made In The USA Traditions

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading