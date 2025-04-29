Mustang Week Texas ’25: Track Day

As the morning fog burned off in Eastern Texas, Mustangs rumbled to life and poured into the racetrack. Soon thereafter, they were spread all over the facility as pony cars galloped around the road course and carved up the cones on the autocross course. Meanwhile, go-karts buzzed around a separate course, and fans soaked up the action on the tracks and in the pits, where a range of beautiful stallions were there to behold.

As the Mustang Week brand expanded into the Lone Star state for the first time with Mustang Week Texas presented by Ford and LMR, the action kicked off on Thursday, April 24, 2025, with the Track Day presented by Tremec at Motor Speedway Resort outside Houston, Texas. The on-track action included a High Performance Driving Experience where drivers with a range of skills enjoyed plenty of track time. Some lucky enthusiasts also enjoyed driving their rides in parade laps around the course or riding shotgun with pro instructors for hot laps around the track.

In addition to Mustangs blasting around the big course at MSR, the Autocross presented by BMR offered drivers a more technical driving experience. Drivers carved up the cones, while others darted around the 3/4-mile track as part of the Kart Racing presented by BMR, where competitors qualified to race against the pros for a chance to take home $500 and a sweet trophy.

It was a great first day of the inaugural Mustang Week Texas, so stay tuned for continuing coverage of this amazing event in the coming days. For now, you can see some highlights from the Track Day here, and for more, check out more of the action in our gallery below.