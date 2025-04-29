Mustang Week Texas ’25: Track Day

steveturner
By Steve Turner April 29, 2025

As the morning fog burned off in Eastern Texas, Mustangs rumbled to life and poured into the racetrack. Soon thereafter, they were spread all over the facility as pony cars galloped around the road course and carved up the cones on the autocross course. Meanwhile, go-karts buzzed around a separate course, and fans soaked up the action on the tracks and in the pits, where a range of beautiful stallions were there to behold.

As the Mustang Week brand expanded into the Lone Star state for the first time with Mustang Week Texas presented by Ford and LMR, the action kicked off on Thursday, April 24, 2025, with the Track Day presented by Tremec at Motor Speedway Resort outside Houston, Texas. The on-track action included a High Performance Driving Experience where drivers with a range of skills enjoyed plenty of track time. Some lucky enthusiasts also enjoyed driving their rides in parade laps around the course or riding shotgun with pro instructors for hot laps around the track.

The Mustangs rolled in early and often for the Track Day presented by Tremec at Motor Speedway Resort to kick off Mustang Week Texas presented by Ford and LMR. Participants enjoyed a High-Performance Driving Experience, an Autocross presented by BMR, and Kart Racing presented by BMR, while fans soaked in all the action and beautiful cars.

In addition to Mustangs blasting around the big course at MSR, the Autocross presented by BMR offered drivers a more technical driving experience. Drivers carved up the cones, while others darted around the 3/4-mile track as part of the Kart Racing presented by BMR, where competitors qualified to race against the pros for a chance to take home $500 and a sweet trophy.

It was a great first day of the inaugural Mustang Week Texas, so stay tuned for continuing coverage of this amazing event in the coming days. For now, you can see some highlights from the Track Day here, and for more, check out more of the action in our gallery below.

Chris Nguyen is a regular on the MSR track, and he brought his winged 2019 Mustang GT out to run at the Mustang Week Texas Track Day. Impressively, this car not only rips around the road course, but it also serves as his daily driver with more than 137,000 miles on the odometer. Upgraded brakes and cooling keep this Mustang thriving.

Ryan Kaji brought his patina’d 1965 Mustang to run in the HPDE at the Motor Speedway Resort outside Houston, Texas. His classic is motivated by a Coyote 5.0-liter engine swap backed by a Tremec manual transmission.

The RTR Vehicles team was on the property, and drivers Ben Hobson (pictured) and Vaughn Gittin Jr. did slay some tires on the MSR road course in their Mustang RTR demonstrators.

Patrick Doyle’s sleek 2015 Steeda Mustang looked right a home ripping around the MSR course during the HPDE. His ride was one of the first S550s to benefit from a Whipple supercharger, and he put that power and sharp Steeda handling to good use during Mustang Week Texas.

Goose Garcia came out on top in the Autocross presented by BMR competition. He wheeled his yellow 2006 Mustang GT to the top spot with his co-driver, who happens to be his father. William Abel finished second in his Grabber Blue S550, and Brad Davidson (pictured) took home third place in his Eruption Green Mustang Mach 1.

Competitors in the Go-Kart Racing presented by BMR competed against pro drivers, including Ben Hobson and Vaughn Gittin Jr. of RTR Vehicles. Ben ran a clean race, but after going for a spin, Vaughn made up some time by taking some liberties with the track layout and cutting through the grass.

Ultimately, Hugo Sanchez, who recently recovered from a broken ankle, took home the win in Kart Racing presented by BMR, defeating the pros and the other competitors to earn $500 and a trophy.

Photo gallery

VIEW FULL GALLERY >

Loading