The All-Ford Cruise-In Closed Out A Massive Mustang Week 2025

steveturner
By Steve Turner September 06, 2025

The final day of Mustang Week 2025, presented by CELSIUS and Hardee’s, closed out with the All-Ford Cruise-In, presented by Hardee’s, at the Myrtle Beach Mall. The event offered a more relaxed atmosphere to finish the week while still providing plenty to see and do.

Unlike the Friday car show, the Cruise-In is open to all Ford vehicles, not just Mustangs. The mix of Blue Oval machines provides something different for fans to enjoy. Plus, music, food trucks, vendors, and merchandise tents created a lively setting throughout the day.

Buffy Poole’s 1970 Mach 1 is a mild street build powered by a 351 Windsor with aluminum heads, a mild cam, and Holley Sniper EFI. However, it was the striking tri-stage paint lifted from a late-model Mazda that grabbed our attention. Then we noticed the S550 Performance Pack wheels and how great they look on this classic. Rolling on those rims is enabled by an Anthony Jones Engineering K-member that makes use of SN-95 front suspension. In all, it is a sharp street stallion.

The Mustang Week Dyno Challenge presented by AMSOIL and powered by VMP Performance, continued until the top horsepower makers earned their awards, and the car show awards closed out the event, providing a fitting finale for those who participated in Friday’s crown jewel event.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mustang Week (@mustangweek)

By the time the awards are handed out and the lots begin to clear, Mustang Week 2025 delivered another week packed with amazing events, forged friendships, and Ford performance before everyone headed home.

Presenting sponsors of Mustang Week 2025, CELSIUS and Hardee’s were out at the All-Ford Cruise-In handing out goodies. Ice-cold cans of CELIUS energy drink were flowing all day near the Mustang Week tent, while the Hardee’s star made rounds through the cruise-in, handing out coupons for a free breakfast sandwich with a $1 purchase.

Next up on the Mustang Week calendar is the second installment of Mustang Week Texas, which is scheduled from April 14-18, 2026, in Galveston, Texas, so start making your plans now, as you don’t want to miss all the action in the Lone Star State.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mustang Week (@mustangweek)

LMR and Foxy Events teamed up on an unofficial cruise from Top Golf to the All-Ford Cruise-In, which resulted in a strong showing of Fox-platform machines at the Myrtle Beach Mall. Among them was this sharp four-eyed Ghia powered by a nicely upgraded 351 Windsor.

Mike Kidd of TREMEC bestowed six Stick Shift Awards to lucky owners of clean Mustangs that sported his company’s manual transmissions. Among the winners were Travis Ford’s 1986 Mustang, Alex Hicks’ 2008 Mustang Bullitt, VJ Fowler’s 2004 Mustang Cobra, Ernes Hadzic’s 2016 Shelby GT350, Braddy Carter’s 1966 Shelby GT350, and Kenneth Dillon’s 1970 Mustang Mach 1.

The Mustang Week Dyno Challenge presented by AMSOIL and powered by VMP Performance, kept the chassis dyno working hard for the remainder of the Mustang Week 2025 as competitors tried to put down the highest rear-wheel output.

 

Mustang Week 2025 All-Ford Cruise-In

Hailing from right here in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Zachary White drove his 2024 Mustang Dark Horse into the All-Ford Cruise-In. It looked sharp, with a low-slung ride height that showcased those S650 body lines perfectly, set off by sharp 20-inch wheels wrapped in Nitto rubber.

Mustang Week 2025 All-Ford Cruise-In

The final day of Mustang Week 2025, presented by CELSIUS and Hardee’s, offered a great opportunity to get up close and personal with Vaughn Gittin Jr.’s infamous Mustang GTD, which he took delivery of and quickly rolled into the paint booth for some of his signature Ready To Rock flavor.

Obviously, the All-Ford Cruise-In welcomes more than pony cars to the Mustang Week 2025 festivities. Among the non-Mustangs was this pristine 2004 SVT Lightning pickup. It looks factory fresh on the outside, but the powertrain benefits from a suite of carefully curated upgrades headlined by a Whipple 2.3-liter supercharger.

Photo gallery

VIEW FULL GALLERY >

 

Article Sources

Mustang Week
https://www.mustangweek.com/
Hardee’s
https://www.hardees.com/
Celsius
https://www.celsius.com/

More Sources

Mustang Week Texas
https://www.mustangweek.com/mustang-week-texas-2025/
AMSOIL
https://www.amsoil.com
(715) 399-6490
VMP Performance
https://vmpperformance.com
(321) 206-9369
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

More Stories

The All-Ford Cruise-In Closed Out A Massive Mustang Week 2025

Event Coverage

The All-Ford Cruise-In Closed Out A Massive Mustang Week 2025

SPE’s Billet Radiator Hose Adapters Make Godzilla Swaps Easier

New Products

SPE’s Billet Radiator Hose Adapters Make Godzilla Swaps Easier

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading