The All-Ford Cruise-In Closed Out A Massive Mustang Week 2025

The final day of Mustang Week 2025, presented by CELSIUS and Hardee’s, closed out with the All-Ford Cruise-In, presented by Hardee’s, at the Myrtle Beach Mall. The event offered a more relaxed atmosphere to finish the week while still providing plenty to see and do.

Unlike the Friday car show, the Cruise-In is open to all Ford vehicles, not just Mustangs. The mix of Blue Oval machines provides something different for fans to enjoy. Plus, music, food trucks, vendors, and merchandise tents created a lively setting throughout the day.

The Mustang Week Dyno Challenge presented by AMSOIL and powered by VMP Performance, continued until the top horsepower makers earned their awards, and the car show awards closed out the event, providing a fitting finale for those who participated in Friday’s crown jewel event.

By the time the awards are handed out and the lots begin to clear, Mustang Week 2025 delivered another week packed with amazing events, forged friendships, and Ford performance before everyone headed home.

Next up on the Mustang Week calendar is the second installment of Mustang Week Texas, which is scheduled from April 14-18, 2026, in Galveston, Texas, so start making your plans now, as you don’t want to miss all the action in the Lone Star State.