Keep Your Ride Clean And Sharp With Holley’s New Detailing Line

Building a performance ride takes blood, sweat, and a massive bank account. Gearheads spend countless hours modifying their rides, but slapping cheap soap over fresh paint feels like an absolute crime. For those who like their rides clean and fast, Holley Performance dropped a brand new high-performance detailing line. Huge horsepower numbers and elapsed times are always cool, but keeping your ride spotless is also a point of pride.

Holley’s new car care system features six products designed to protect every single surface. Starting with the exterior, drivers can scrub away heavy track debris using a two-stage Wash + Wax shampoo. Quick touch-ups in the garage rely completely on the waterless Speed Wash, while the Speed Finish ceramic detailer locks in a heavy protective shine. Stubborn brake dust requires serious chemistry, so the dedicated Wheel Clean handles the harshest wheel grime. A deep Tire Shine and a slick Interior Protect spray round out the complete kit.

Producing premium chemicals demands real industry experience. Holley partnered with Malco Automotive to guarantee maximum quality across the board. The companies spent decades of professional formulation expertise with a massive enthusiast connection, turning this high-performance detailing line into a reality. This straightforward system, built by trusted experts, will help you maintain your paint or vinyl wrap.

“This launch represents a natural extension of our performance ecosystem,” Doug Wright, Business Unit Director, noted. “Our customers care about every aspect of their vehicles, from how they perform to how they present.”

Now you can have a full detailing system to keep your fast ride clean, and it will look right at home with all your high-performance hardware, especially if you are rocking some Holley hardware on your machine. For more on Holley’s High-Performance Car Care line, visit the company’s website.