The Coyote Bash Flexed 5.0-Liter Muscle At Mustang Week 2025

steveturner
By Steve Turner September 02, 2025

The evening brought out a howling pack of predators. The second official event of Mustang Week 2025, presented by CELSIUS and Hardee’s, the Coyote Bash, presented by HP Tuners, took over Suck Bang Blow in Murrell’s Inlet, South Carolina. Running from 5 to 9 p.m., the gathering celebrated the popularity of Ford’s modern 5.0-liter V8 with special parking for vehicles packing Coyote power, while welcoming all manner of Blue Oval machines.

The Coyote faithful showed up early to fill the priority parking for these 5.0-liter Mustangs, giving owners of these cars a chance to show off their builds in one place — and they did! After the pack arrived, the remaining parking opened to all Mustang owners, with overflow parking and a shuttle available to handle the crowds that turn out for this high-energy action.

Long before the official start time of the Coyote Bash, presented by HP Tuners, the modern 5.0-liter machines rolled into Suck Bang Blow in Murrell’s Inlet, South Carolina. The reserved Coyote parking filled quickly, as did the overflow parking for Mustangs with other powerplants.

For Coyote fans, it was a showcase of the many ways enthusiasts make use of this modern marvel. For everyone else, it was an opportunity to check those builds out at one of the most popular settings at Mustang Week. While the cars were the main draw, the event offered more than just vehicles to enjoy. Food, drinks, and music, paired with the Rev-Off and Glow-Off competitions to add excitement on Mustang Week 2025’s second day.

The owner of this Grabber Blue S550 understood the assignment, as he rolled into Suck Bang Blow packing a twin-turbocharged Coyote inhaling boost via a Boss 302 intake. The Grabber Blue accents in the engine compartment, especially the on-brand Coyote radiator support, were a nice touch.

The action picks up again tomorrow with Mustang Week Pony-Up at The Broadway Grand Prix from noon to 5 p.m., where enthusiasts can enjoy karting, mini-golf, an arcade, and more.

As the second official event on the Mustang Week 2025, presented by CELSIUS and Hardee’s, calendar, the Coyote Bash, presented by HP Tuners, offered participants the chance to score some swag and pick up their registration materials for the events to come this week.

A 2013 Boss 302 is a sweet ride, but it doesn’t get much sweeter than one sporting twin turbos and pumping out 1,476 horsepower courtesy of 33 pounds of boost. At the business end of those turbos is a 5.2-liter Predator block, filled with a Boss crank, Boostline rods, and Wiseco pistons. It burns E85 and throws out the anchor with Aerospace brakes.

It wasn’t just Mustangs that were born with modern 5.0-liter power holding court at the Coyote Bash’s dedicated parking area. Several Coyote-swapped machines also showed out at Suck Bang Blow, including this clean, green Fox powered by a ProCharged Coyote swap.

The roving decibel meter visited contestants in their parking spots to settle the score in the Rev-Off competition. When the last exhaust note faded into the night, it was Anthony Souvanhlasy’s VMP-boosted S550 that roared away with top honors on the merits of his 128.6db dB rev.

The festivities closed out at Suck Bang Blow with the Glow-Off competition. Decided by a popular vote, it was Darcy Archer (middle) who took home the victory, a Mustang Week hat, and a Mustang Week T-shirt in her Save22-backed 2020 Mustang GT. Thomas Wooten (right) placed second in his 2015 Mustang RTR, which he bought after attending last year’s event in his son’s Mustang. Colby Bush finished third in his 2006 Mustang GT.

Loading