The Coyote Bash Flexed 5.0-Liter Muscle At Mustang Week 2025

The evening brought out a howling pack of predators. The second official event of Mustang Week 2025, presented by CELSIUS and Hardee’s, the Coyote Bash, presented by HP Tuners, took over Suck Bang Blow in Murrell’s Inlet, South Carolina. Running from 5 to 9 p.m., the gathering celebrated the popularity of Ford’s modern 5.0-liter V8 with special parking for vehicles packing Coyote power, while welcoming all manner of Blue Oval machines.

The Coyote faithful showed up early to fill the priority parking for these 5.0-liter Mustangs, giving owners of these cars a chance to show off their builds in one place — and they did! After the pack arrived, the remaining parking opened to all Mustang owners, with overflow parking and a shuttle available to handle the crowds that turn out for this high-energy action.

For Coyote fans, it was a showcase of the many ways enthusiasts make use of this modern marvel. For everyone else, it was an opportunity to check those builds out at one of the most popular settings at Mustang Week. While the cars were the main draw, the event offered more than just vehicles to enjoy. Food, drinks, and music, paired with the Rev-Off and Glow-Off competitions to add excitement on Mustang Week 2025’s second day.

The action picks up again tomorrow with Mustang Week Pony-Up at The Broadway Grand Prix from noon to 5 p.m., where enthusiasts can enjoy karting, mini-golf, an arcade, and more.

