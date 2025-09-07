The Official Results From Mustang Week 2025

It was an action-packed week celebrating Ford’s original pony car, but all things must come to an end. The final flourish meant choosing and celebrating the top vehicles. Mustang Week 2025, presented by CELSIUS and Hardee’s, wrapped up as owners of deserving show stallions collected awards given across a wide range of categories, which are listed below.
Best of Show Winners
Best of Show Vintage: 1964-1978 Mustang • Craig Jones 1968 Mustang
Best of Show Retro: 1979-2004 Mustang • Margery Richard 2000 GT
Best of Show Modern: 2005-2025 Mustang • Donovan Cullings 2013 Roush Mustang
Outstanding Mustang Awards
Vintage, 1964 1/2-1966: Christopher Boykin • 1966 GT
Vintage, 1967-1968: Kevin Dean • 1967 Mustang
Vintage, 1969-1970: Nick Gingrich • 1969 Mustang
Vintage, 1971-1973: Lori Clark • 1973 Grande
Mustang II, 1974-1978: Jacob Anthony • 1974 Mustang II
Fox, 1979-1986: Travis Ford • 1986 Coupe
Fox, 1987-1993: David Musgrave • 1993 Convertible
SN-95, 1994-1998: Mark Matkin • 1994 Cobra
New Edge, 1999-2004: David Nowak • 2002 GT
S197, 2005-2009: Ryan Thompson • 2007 GT
S197, 2010-2014: George Smith • 2014 GT
S550, 2015-2023: Luis Velasquez • 2017 GT
S650, 2024-2025: Jeff Nixon • 2024 Dark Horse
Mustang Week 2025 Specialty Awards
Vintage Outstanding, 1969-1973 Mach 1: George Muse • 1969 Mach 1/S197
Fox Outstanding: 1993 SVT Cobra: Justin & Belinda Warren • 1993 Cobra
SN-95 Outstanding, 1994-1998 SVT Cobra: Kevin Flick • 1996 Cobra
S197 Outstanding, 2012-2013 Boss 302: Julie Atkinson • 2013 Boss 302
S197 Outstanding, 2008 Bullitt: Alex Hicks • 2008 Bullitt
New Edge Outstanding, 1999-2004 SVT Cobra: Shannon Shipe • 2004 SVT Cobra
New Edge Outstanding, 2003-2004 Mach 1: John Pulsifer • 2003 Mach 1
S550 Outstanding, 2021-2023 Mustang Mach 1: Jenna Barnhill • 2023 Mach 1
S550 Outstanding, 2019 Bullitt: Joshua Fontana • 2019 Bullitt
Shelby Vintage Outstanding, 1965-1970: Dan Babb • 1965 Shelby
Shelby Modern Outstanding, 2005-2025: Yusuf Hassan • 2017 Shelby GT500 Widebody Convertible
ROUSH Outstanding: Tim Ray • 2019 Roush Mustang
Saleen Outstanding: Ross Gary • 1994 Yellow Coupe
EcoBoost Outstanding: Avery Younts • 2018 ROUSH/Ecoboost
Competition Vehicle: Bobbie Akines • 1992 Coupe
Open Outstanding (Steeda, RTR, Hennessey): Robert Bottoms • 2024 RTR
Vendor Choice
TREMEC: Kenneth Dillon • 1970 Mustang
TREMEC: Paule Giana Goldman • 1989 Mustang
Carroll Shelby Racing: Bernardo Gill • 1968 Shelby
Carroll Shelby Racing: Bobby Arines • 1992 Mustang
Koni: Brian Schenk • Fox
Koni: Donna Nance • Fox
RTR Vehicles: Jimmy Evans • 2014 Mustang GT
RTR Vehicles: Frank Nolen • 2025 Mustang GT
ROUSH: Donovan Cullings • 2013 ROUSH
ROUSH: Caleb Younts • ROUSH
Judges’ Choice
Tracy Lamonds • 1966 Restomod
Kenneth Dillon • 1970 Mach 1
Phillip Sheets • 1966 Convertible
Suzanne Wimbush • 2017 CS
David Klemenz • 2007 Shelby
Promoter’s Choice
Shawn Miller • 2022 Shelby Convertible
Heath Gleaton • 1989 GT Fox
Toni Johnson • 1965 Fastback
Sandy Ford • 2011 Shelby GT350
Brian Ross • 1993 Saleen
Top 50
Pamela Culpepper z8 1965 Coupe
Jeff Williams • 2008 GT
John McKusher • 2025 GT
Steve Knight • 1969 Fastback
Ed Curlee • 1969 Sportsroof
Paul Isenhour • 1969 Convertible
Robert Ball • 1970 Mach 1
Victoria Breece • 1988 Mustang
Dayton Oaks • 1991 LX
Chris Whitley • 2003 Cobra
Matt Bajerski • 2008 Bullitt
Alex Brown • 2003 Mach 1
Michael Chapman • 2022 Mach 1
Bernard Gill • 1968 Shelby
Robert Coon • 2007 Roush
Robert Tremper • 2021 Ecoboost
Daniel Lawson • 1969 Boss
Wallace Skipper • 1970 Mach 1
T.J. Foster • 2010 GT
Joseph Leonardi • 2014 GT
Todd Joyce • 1964 Mustang
Scott Morgan • 1969 Mach 1
Michael Shannon • 2007 GT
Henry Stachersk • 2015 GT
V.J. Fowler • 2004 Cobra
Thomas Goetx • 1967 Shelby
Corey Pace • 2019 Ecoboost
Thomas Gradel • 1965 GT Convertible
Keith Mitchell • 1970 Mach 1
Karter Kaster • 2003 SVT
Christopher Payne • 2003 Mach 1
Bobby Sebenmark • 1967 Mach 1
Phillip Sheets • 1993 Convertible
Mark Jones • 1984 LX convertible
Robert Pancaldo • 1985 GT
Ransom Williams • 1966 Fastback
Braddy Carter • 1966 Shelby
Mark Riddick • 2018 Roush
Charles Bajerski • 1967 Coupe
Judith & William Muntz • 1992 Fox Convertible
Mark Odum • 2014 GT
Steven Samms • 1969 Mach 1
Kathleen Wootridge • 1968 Shelby Convertible
James Gallager • 2024 RTR
Wayne Benton • 1969 Mach 1 Restored
Paul & Gina Goldman • 1989 LX
Jason Kaster • 2003 SVT
Elizabeth Carter • 1995 GT
Laylon Stacy • 1969 Mach 1
Mohamed Almerisi • 2021 Shelby
Mustang Week Dyno Challenge presented by AMSOIL and powered by VMP Performance
Power Adder
1. Greg Loflin • 962 Horsepower
2. Ben Calimer • 955 Horsepower
3. MatthewSchmitz • 893 Horsepower
Lowest: Mark Hardy • 442 Horsepower
All-Motor
1. Richard Manville Jr. • 395 Horsepower
2. Troy Bennett • 330 Horsepower
3. Duane Tucker • 308 Horsepower
Lowest: Michael McCollugh • 264 Horsepower
AMSOIL Certificate Winners
Bobby Siebenmark • 1969 Mach 1
Christine Borchers • 2011 CS
Donald Grimm • 2014 GT
Tim & Amanda Taylor • 1966 Sprint
Joshua Jones • 2004 Cobra
Brian Schenk • 1989 LX
Dan Kenific • 2025 Dark Horse
Jason Ouellette • 2017 Shelby
Shawn Adkins • 1993 GT
Tom Gradel • 1970 Mach 1
TREMEC Stick Shift Awards
Travis Ford • 1986 Mustang
Alex Hicks • 2008 Mustang Bullitt
VJ Fowler • 2004 Mustang Cobra
Ernes Hadzic • 2016 Shelby GT350
Braddy Carter • 1966 Shelby GT350
Kenneth Dillon • 1970 Mustang Mach 1