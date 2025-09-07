The Official Results From Mustang Week 2025

It was an action-packed week celebrating Ford’s original pony car, but all things must come to an end. The final flourish meant choosing and celebrating the top vehicles. Mustang Week 2025, presented by CELSIUS and Hardee’s, wrapped up as owners of deserving show stallions collected awards given across a wide range of categories, which are listed below.

Best of Show Winners

Best of Show Vintage: 1964-1978 Mustang • Craig Jones 1968 Mustang

Best of Show Retro: 1979-2004 Mustang • Margery Richard 2000 GT

Best of Show Modern: 2005-2025 Mustang • Donovan Cullings 2013 Roush Mustang

Outstanding Mustang Awards

Vintage, 1964 1/2-1966: Christopher Boykin • 1966 GT

Vintage, 1967-1968: Kevin Dean • 1967 Mustang

Vintage, 1969-1970: Nick Gingrich • 1969 Mustang

Vintage, 1971-1973: Lori Clark • 1973 Grande

Mustang II, 1974-1978: Jacob Anthony • 1974 Mustang II

Fox, 1979-1986: Travis Ford • 1986 Coupe

Fox, 1987-1993: David Musgrave • 1993 Convertible

SN-95, 1994-1998: Mark Matkin • 1994 Cobra

New Edge, 1999-2004: David Nowak • 2002 GT

S197, 2005-2009: Ryan Thompson • 2007 GT

S197, 2010-2014: George Smith • 2014 GT

S550, 2015-2023: Luis Velasquez • 2017 GT

S650, 2024-2025: Jeff Nixon • 2024 Dark Horse

Mustang Week 2025 Specialty Awards

Vintage Outstanding, 1969-1973 Mach 1: George Muse • 1969 Mach 1/S197

Fox Outstanding: 1993 SVT Cobra: Justin & Belinda Warren • 1993 Cobra

SN-95 Outstanding, 1994-1998 SVT Cobra: Kevin Flick • 1996 Cobra

S197 Outstanding, 2012-2013 Boss 302: Julie Atkinson • 2013 Boss 302

S197 Outstanding, 2008 Bullitt: Alex Hicks • 2008 Bullitt

New Edge Outstanding, 1999-2004 SVT Cobra: Shannon Shipe • 2004 SVT Cobra

New Edge Outstanding, 2003-2004 Mach 1: John Pulsifer • 2003 Mach 1

S550 Outstanding, 2021-2023 Mustang Mach 1: Jenna Barnhill • 2023 Mach 1

S550 Outstanding, 2019 Bullitt: Joshua Fontana • 2019 Bullitt

Shelby Vintage Outstanding, 1965-1970: Dan Babb • 1965 Shelby

Shelby Modern Outstanding, 2005-2025: Yusuf Hassan • 2017 Shelby GT500 Widebody Convertible

ROUSH Outstanding: Tim Ray • 2019 Roush Mustang

Saleen Outstanding: Ross Gary • 1994 Yellow Coupe

EcoBoost Outstanding: Avery Younts • 2018 ROUSH/Ecoboost

Competition Vehicle: Bobbie Akines • 1992 Coupe

Open Outstanding (Steeda, RTR, Hennessey): Robert Bottoms • 2024 RTR

Vendor Choice

TREMEC: Kenneth Dillon • 1970 Mustang

TREMEC: Paule Giana Goldman • 1989 Mustang

Carroll Shelby Racing: Bernardo Gill • 1968 Shelby

Carroll Shelby Racing: Bobby Arines • 1992 Mustang

Koni: Brian Schenk • Fox

Koni: Donna Nance • Fox

RTR Vehicles: Jimmy Evans • 2014 Mustang GT

RTR Vehicles: Frank Nolen • 2025 Mustang GT

ROUSH: Donovan Cullings • 2013 ROUSH

ROUSH: Caleb Younts • ROUSH

Judges’ Choice

Tracy Lamonds • 1966 Restomod

Kenneth Dillon • 1970 Mach 1

Phillip Sheets • 1966 Convertible

Suzanne Wimbush • 2017 CS

David Klemenz • 2007 Shelby

Promoter’s Choice

Shawn Miller • 2022 Shelby Convertible

Heath Gleaton • 1989 GT Fox

Toni Johnson • 1965 Fastback

Sandy Ford • 2011 Shelby GT350

Brian Ross • 1993 Saleen

Top 50

Pamela Culpepper z8 1965 Coupe

Jeff Williams • 2008 GT

John McKusher • 2025 GT

Steve Knight • 1969 Fastback

Ed Curlee • 1969 Sportsroof

Paul Isenhour • 1969 Convertible

Robert Ball • 1970 Mach 1

Victoria Breece • 1988 Mustang

Dayton Oaks • 1991 LX

Chris Whitley • 2003 Cobra

Matt Bajerski • 2008 Bullitt

Alex Brown • 2003 Mach 1

Michael Chapman • 2022 Mach 1

Bernard Gill • 1968 Shelby

Robert Coon • 2007 Roush

Robert Tremper • 2021 Ecoboost

Daniel Lawson • 1969 Boss

Wallace Skipper • 1970 Mach 1

T.J. Foster • 2010 GT

Joseph Leonardi • 2014 GT

Todd Joyce • 1964 Mustang

Scott Morgan • 1969 Mach 1

Michael Shannon • 2007 GT

Henry Stachersk • 2015 GT

V.J. Fowler • 2004 Cobra

Thomas Goetx • 1967 Shelby

Corey Pace • 2019 Ecoboost

Thomas Gradel • 1965 GT Convertible

Keith Mitchell • 1970 Mach 1

Karter Kaster • 2003 SVT

Christopher Payne • 2003 Mach 1

Bobby Sebenmark • 1967 Mach 1

Phillip Sheets • 1993 Convertible

Mark Jones • 1984 LX convertible

Robert Pancaldo • 1985 GT

Ransom Williams • 1966 Fastback

Braddy Carter • 1966 Shelby

Mark Riddick • 2018 Roush

Charles Bajerski • 1967 Coupe

Judith & William Muntz • 1992 Fox Convertible

Mark Odum • 2014 GT

Steven Samms • 1969 Mach 1

Kathleen Wootridge • 1968 Shelby Convertible

James Gallager • 2024 RTR

Wayne Benton • 1969 Mach 1 Restored

Paul & Gina Goldman • 1989 LX

Jason Kaster • 2003 SVT

Elizabeth Carter • 1995 GT

Laylon Stacy • 1969 Mach 1

Mohamed Almerisi • 2021 Shelby

Mustang Week Dyno Challenge presented by AMSOIL and powered by VMP Performance

Power Adder

1. Greg Loflin • 962 Horsepower

2. Ben Calimer • 955 Horsepower

3. MatthewSchmitz • 893 Horsepower

Lowest: Mark Hardy • 442 Horsepower

All-Motor

1. Richard Manville Jr. • 395 Horsepower

2. Troy Bennett • 330 Horsepower

3. Duane Tucker • 308 Horsepower

Lowest: Michael McCollugh • 264 Horsepower

AMSOIL Certificate Winners

Bobby Siebenmark • 1969 Mach 1

Christine Borchers • 2011 CS

Donald Grimm • 2014 GT

Tim & Amanda Taylor • 1966 Sprint

Joshua Jones • 2004 Cobra

Brian Schenk • 1989 LX

Dan Kenific • 2025 Dark Horse

Jason Ouellette • 2017 Shelby

Shawn Adkins • 1993 GT

Tom Gradel • 1970 Mach 1

TREMEC Stick Shift Awards

Travis Ford • 1986 Mustang

Alex Hicks • 2008 Mustang Bullitt

VJ Fowler • 2004 Mustang Cobra

Ernes Hadzic • 2016 Shelby GT350

Braddy Carter • 1966 Shelby GT350

Kenneth Dillon • 1970 Mustang Mach 1