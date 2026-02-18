While it might look like a clean classic with some nice upgrades, this red restomod is hiding four-digit capability under its striped hood. When it fires up, the whir of twin superchargers offers the first hint, and the engine’s robust idle confirms that this is no stock classic. As it drives away, the smooth delivery of power says this 1967 GT500 was built with real-world performance in mind, and the whoosh of released boost when the throttle snaps shut says that power is supernatural.

We wanted to keep a classic look with modern power as we do with most of our builds… — Rory Roberts, Red River Customs

Its shape is unmistakably Shelby, but the stance immediately separates this 1967 stallion from stock. It sits lower and rides on wider modern tires. This build doesn’t attempt to be a concours restoration. Instead, it builds on the foundation of a Shelby GT500 continuation car to arrive at something extra special.

The front end features a Mustangs To Fear body kit combined with custom-fabricated lower intercooler openings and a functional hood scoop. Each opening is designed to manage airflow for cooling, supporting the twin-supercharged 427 while sharpening the GT500’s original profile. (Photo Credit: Cameron Spooner/Red River Customs)

“We know everything there is to know about this era of Mustang,” Rory Roberts, of Red River Customs, said. “It’s just a matter of how much we want to twist it off or how much power the customer can handle.”

Red River Customs’ history with Carroll Shelby includes the construction of those continuation cars. This one respects that identity without being chained to traditional expectations. Throughout the build, Red River Customs focused on delivering potent power that is impressive, but controllable and repeatable.

A Prestige Motorsports–built 427ci Windsor produces 1,025 horsepower thanks to twin TorqStorm superchargers, Holley EFI, custom 4-inch intake plumbing, and twin intercoolers. The system prioritizes linear boost delivery, temperature stability, and street-driven reliability. (Photo Credit: Cameron Spooner/Red River Customs)

“Our customer wanted a GT500 continuation car, but the former engine builder went bankrupt, which led us to building our own variation, which achieved 1,200 horsepower instead of the modest 800 it would have had,” Roberts said. “This was done by dropping in a Prestige Motorsports 427.”

Twice As Nice

That 427-cube Windsor stroker packs a verified 1,025-horsepower punch thanks, in part, to the boost it inhales from a striking twin-supercharger system. Those two TorqStorm blowers provide a smooth, linear boost curve that builds predictably, making the four-digit power more manageable.

Custom-fabricated 4-inch intake plumbing feeds the twin intercoolers to stabilize inlet temperatures under sustained load and maintains consistent performance, which is further steadied by a Holley EFI that handles fuel and spark ensures that the twice-boosted small-block flies like a butterfly and stings like a bee.

Black leather upholstery with red stitching surrounds a modernized cockpit featuring Classic Instruments gray Autocross gauges, American Autowire electronics, and full Holley EFI integration blend modern functionality with a clean, classic cockpit. (Photo Credit: Cameron Spooner/Red River Customs)

“We wanted to keep a classic look with modern power as we do with most of our builds,” Roberts said. “…We also needed a transmission with overdrive that could handle the power, but also have an integrated electronic sports shifter for speed shifting.”

To that end, the stroker engine is backed by an Albert’s 4L80E automatic transmission rated for 1,200 horsepower. Not only can the transmission handle the engine’s elevated output, but make the most of it by keeping the engine in the sweet spot of the powerband before snapping into the next gear as the Shelby accelerates.

Polished 18-inch Shelby American Racing wheels wrapped in Nitto performance tires are sized to take advantage of the mini-tubbed rear. Behind those wheels, Baer 13-inch disc brakes at all four corners provide consistent, fade-resistant stopping power. (Photo Credit: Cameron Spooner/Red River Customs)

Red River Customs also engineered the support systems for repeatable performance. A BeCool radiator works with twin intercoolers, along with dedicated engine and transmission coolers, to manage heat during extended driving, not just short bursts.

Planting The Power

Managing four-digit output also requires more than straight-line traction. Up front, a Chris Alston Chassisworks tubular coilover suspension replaces the factory arrangement, improving camber control and steering response while maintaining reasonable ride quality. Rack-and-pinion steering sharpens feedback and eliminates the vague on-center feel common to early Mustangs.

Out back, a pushrod cantilever coilover setup works with a mini-tubbed rear structure to create room for serious tires without compromising suspension travel or geometry. As a result, the car remains stable under acceleration and predictable when conditions aren’t ideal.

Sequential LED taillights and side-exit exhaust integrated into modified rockers update the classic Shelby proportions. Underneath sits a FAB9 9-inch rear with a Strange differential and 3.50 gears built to handle sustained high-torque use. (Photo Credit: Cameron Spooner/Red River Customs)

That suspension plants a FAB9 9-inch rearend equipped with a Strange differential and 3.50 gears. The combination offers strength and street-friendly behavior, which is exactly what’s needed in a high-power ride that sees real-world miles.

Stopping power is courtesy of Baer 13-inch disc brakes at all four corners, while the stance is completed by polished, 18-inch Shelby wheels wrapped in Nitto performance tires sized to take advantage of the mini-tubbed rear. The modern wheel-and-tire package provides the grip to make the driver grin when the boost hits.

Form & Function

Visually, the GT500 strikes a balance between custom style and respect for the original pony-car lines. A Mustangs To Fear body kit subtly reshapes the car, lowering the visual mass and widening the stance without overpowering the classic profile.

To manage airflow, Red River Customs custom-fabricated the hood scoop and lower intercooler openings. Modified rockers incorporate side-exit exhaust, improving packaging while visually lowering the car.

A stainless Rick’s fuel tank anchors the fuel system, ensuring a ready supply of high-octane for the fuel-injected 427. (Photo Credit: Cameron Spooner/Red River Customs)

The revised bodywork is sprayed in Radiant Red paint, paired with Shimmering White stripes and subtle Blue pinstriping, which offers a nod to Shelby heritage with a fresh swagger. Details such as the Le Mans-style fuel cap, tinted-gray glass, custom roll bar, and GT500 Twin-Supercharged badging add custom touches to the build.

Inside, the cabin reflects the same mindset. The black leather upholstery, accented with red stitching, provides a striking contrast. Classic Instruments gray Autocross gauges present information clearly, while American Autowire electronics and Holley EFI integration ensure modern reliability beneath a clean layout.

When the driver slides into those leather seats, turns the key, and drops the hammer, that four-digit, twin-supercharged power turns this restomod into a thrill ride.

“Driving this car is pure excitement, like a bunch of fireworks going off at the same time. Hearing the blow-off valves hiss is like having a bag of snakes under the hood,” Roberts added. “When we bring the car out, we see nothing but smiles and thumbs-ups. There are definitely plenty of rev requests, and if you’re getting gas, plan on being there for a while answering questions and taking pictures.”