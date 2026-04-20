Every Mustang story starts somewhere. For Vancouver, Canada, native Colin Chiu, it began with a 1967 Mustang coupe purchased at age 16. Back then, the car’s inline-six engine and faded paint symbolized freedom more than horsepower, but it planted the seed for a lifelong Mustang obsession. Over the decades, that first car evolved from a nostalgic ride into a high-tech, widebody street machine known as the EthosMustang.

“I was the oldest brother, so I got to drive it first. I loved Mustangs. My uncle had a ’65 fastback that we used to ride in when we were kids, and I loved it,” Chiu recalled. “My friend had a ’65 convertible, and we used to cruise in it during our summers off from school, so I always had a love for the Mustang.”

“Driving this car and seeing people’s reactions makes me feel like a rock star,” Chiu added. “The wildest experience was at an intersection, and a woman jumped out of the passenger side of the rolling car to come look at it and make me stop.” The Ethos Mustang’s widened 14-inch front track, combined with the Art Morrison MAX G chassis and Air Lift Performance 3H/3P air suspension, gives EthosMustang an aggressive stance while maintaining precise handling. Custom 18-inch Govad forged wheels fill the arches, supported by QA1 adjustable shocks and a four-bar front setup that balances ride comfort with cornering capability. (Photos Courtesy of Colin Chiu)

Plan B Hotrods tackled the transformation, reengineering the car from the ground up while keeping the original body intact. The aim was to honor the spirit of the ’67 coupe while injecting modern performance, precision, and reliability. Every decision was driven by function and aesthetics alike.

“The mission for this build was to design and build something that represented my personality and what I always dreamed about what this car could be,” Chiu said. “I wanted to do something wild that would be consistent in design and be focused on the driving experience; built to drive, but that had form and function.”

“I find that modern cars have so many bells and whistles that you miss the whole driving experience of an old car,” he added. “I took a lot of influence from the Ring Brothers on their design philosophy and Magic Mike’s use of new technologies such as 3D printing. I look at this car as my creative outlet, more sculpture and process than a traditional build.”

The foundation is an Art Morrison MAX G chassis that gives the classic Mustang modern handling capabilities. The front track was widened 14 inches for stability, and Air Lift Performance 3H/3P air management paired with QA1 adjustable shocks allows the car to sit low for show or raise for spirited driving. This setup makes the EthosMustang as capable on the pavement as it is striking when it is hard-parked.

Rolling on 18-inch front and 19-inch rear Govad forged wheels, the car fills its arches perfectly. Wilwood six-piston front brakes and Superlite rear calipers provide stopping power to match this restomod’s 750-horsepower output.

The 2018 Coyote 5.0-liter V8 is boosted by a Whipple 3.0-liter twin-screw supercharger, delivering roughly 750 horsepower. Long-tube headers feed a Borla XSPRO exhaust system that balances volume and tone. (Photos Courtesy of Colin Chiu)

Modern Muscle

Under the hood, a Gen 3 Coyote engine forms the beating heart of the build. Topped with a Whipple 3.0-liter supercharger, the 5.0-liter V8 produces roughly 750 horsepower and delivers a sound that is unmistakably modern Mustang. Lakeview Automotive in Calgary handled the install, and the blower not only performs but visually dominates the engine bay, signaling the car’s upgraded capabilities via a unique caged opening in the hood.

Power is routed through an MT-82 six-speed manual transmission with an MGW shifter that Chiu plans to shift aggressively until he blows it up. Out back, a Strange Engineering 9-inch rear differential with 3.50 gears ensures the torque is translated efficiently to the pavement. The drivetrain exemplifies modern muscle engineering in a classic wrapper.

Framed by a custom roll cage, the cabin blends vintage Mustang cues with racy ergonomics. Japanese Recaro RMS 2700G drift seats support the driver during high-speed maneuvers, while a Haltech IC-7 delivers data to the driver. Satin black and Moroccan gold accents tie the interior to the exterior look. (Photos Courtesy of Colin Chiu)

The long-tube headers and Borla exhaust deliver a boosted Coyote howl that matches the car’s aggressive visage. Every throttle input brings instant response, and the Whipple’s signature whine lets everyone know when the boost is pumping.

Radical Style

Visually, the Ethos Mustang balances classic lines with contemporary enhancements. Widened arches, 3D-printed carbon flares, LED taillight bezels, and the aforementioned carbon hood cage add modern aggression while respecting the original coupe’s proportions. The satin black exterior is accented with Moroccan gold powder-coated highlights that emphasize craftsmanship without overwhelming the design.

“I am an industrial designer and have access to new processes (3D printing, CNC, and laser),” Chiu explained. “I always wanted to be a car designer, and these new technologies allowed me to experiment and design some amazing parts.”

The interior mirrors the car’s dual personality: classic design with modern function. Custom bolstered seats provide support during spirited driving, while the cabin materials reflect durability and luxury in equal measure. Modern switches, gauges, and controls integrate seamlessly into a vintage-inspired layout.

“I am not one to do bolt-ons, as I find it much more satisfying to design and develop my own ideas into reality. This car represented me and my personality,” Chiu said. “I also loved developing the build process with Plan B Hotrods, and the deeper we got into it, the more things evolved into custom parts and designs. The more we did this, the more the stock items stood out like sore thumbs in the car.”

The rear features 19-inch Govad forged wheels paired with a Strange Engineering 9-inch differential and 3.50 gears for optimal traction. Wilwood Superlite rear calipers provide strong braking performance, and the one-off 3D-printed LED taillight bezels integrate seamlessly with carbon flares, merging modern fabrication with classic design cues. (Photos Courtesy of Colin Chiu)

Every detail serves a purpose. From gold-accented suspension hardware to precision-finished carbon elements, the build demonstrates a commitment to performance and aesthetic cohesion. The one-off touches give the car character, setting it apart from typical restomods.

“Because of the wild exterior and the front hood, people miss the immense detail of the interior, and also miss the subtle changes to the back end,” Chiu said. “There seems to be a front-centric focus, but so many other details get missed when people view it. Takes a few viewings to get all the subtle cues and details of the car.”

Above all, EthosMustang is more than a car, as it evolved into a vehicle that stretches the boundaries of classic Mustang style while showcasing the potential of modern performance engineering.

“I love driving this on the streets and windy back roads. I describe driving it like a super-powered go-kart. It’s so low and wide that it loves to pull through corners and windy roads,” Chiu said. “We have a few long runs near our home that are very secluded roads through nature, it’s just a dream to drive through. The car has all the squeaks and noise of an old car, but the handling, braking, and power of a modern car, so it is quite the experience. Like I continually tell people, the car is meant to be driven and not a trailer queen.”

Blown Power

“I wanted to have a modern Ford powertrain, as I wanted to be able to just turn the key and drive,” Chiu said of his modern engine choice. “That was not always the case with the older setups that I drove in the past. I also love the power sound of the modern Mustangs and thought this would be perfect for our Ford-in-a-Ford build.”

Turn the key, and the Coyote rumbles to life. The idle is smooth, but the throttle response is immediate. The Whipple supercharger adds a high-pitched whine as the car surges forward, and the Borla exhaust delivers a growl that feels alive under your feet.

“In talking with Lakeview Automotive, who put the system in, they recommended the Whipple as they felt the design and look would work well with the current setup,” Chiu explained. “I love the installation they did and fit so well with the build aesthetics that Brad Lang at Plan B Hotrods worked up in the engine compartment. The Whipple fit perfectly under the hood cage and finished the look of the engine.”

“Most challenging was keeping the build congruent over a long period of time. So many things change in the market, and picking the things that really ‘fit’ within the design is so hard,” Chiu said. “For example, I loved the idea of a push-button hand brake, but it just didn’t fit the design element or theme of the car.” (Photos Courtesy of Colin Chiu)

On the road, the EthosMustang plants that boosted Coyote power and delivers driving thrills. The air suspension keeps it composed over bumps while corners feel sharp and communicative. It is just as capable on the track, but that can be daunting when you didn’t simply install common parts that are easily replaced.

“At wide-open throttle in a straight line is crazy, as the car just pulls, and it feels like there is no limit to what it could pull to. As the driver, I find myself being more cautious because the car is so light and has so much torque,” Chiu said. “I have tracked the car and just started to get used to that, which is hard when you know how much time and money I have put in it. The walls feel very tight when I am tracking a car, where each piece is a custom one-off. The first day was great, but I really didn’t push it. I spun out on my final lap and was facing cars coming at me, so my adrenaline was pumping at full throttle.”

It’s no surprise this radical restomod is a blast to drive in what seems like its final form. However, like most projects, this one isn’t quite done yet.

“I am working on a revised set of fenders where the car will sit deeper in them at ride height, and then once finished and happy, I will tear it all down and have all the carbon fiber refinished and clear-coated,” Chiu added. “Right now, some of the pieces are still in a rough-out phase.”

The project shows that the Mustang remains one of the most flexible project platforms around. It can become whatever its owner has in mind while still carrying that classic pony car style. More importantly, this radical restomod is based on a family heirloom that retains the support of his brothers, who drove it when it was but a humble ’67 stocker.

“They knew how much this car meant to the family and me,” Chiu said of his brothers’ support. “My love has always been cars, and originally, after high school, I wanted to be an automotive designer. They encouraged me to pursue my passion in this project.”