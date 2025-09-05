In this week’s episode of Horsepower Wars Season 4 presented by Summitt Racing, viewers meet the builders and learn more about the rules of the competition. However, Fast Forward Race Engines should need no introduction for Ford fans. The shop has created some the most insanely fast Coyote engines around, including the turbocharged powerplants that propel Brett LaSala’s infamous 6-second Snot Rocket S197 racer.

When it comes to turbocharging, not all engines are created equal. Sure, both the 5.0-liter Coyote and 5.3-liter LT are running the same HPT 76mm billet turbo, the same ethanoal-laden E85 fuel, and start with factory blocks, but that’s where the similarity ends. The Coyote was practically born to be boosted, while the LT is being, well, forced into forced induction.

Let’s start with the foundation. The Coyote’s factory block is built with a deep-skirt design, cross-bolted mains, and premium aluminum alloy that was engineered to handle serious loads from the get-go. The factory crank is also incredibly strong. Add in block sleeves, forged pistons, robust rods from FFRE, and it creates a fortified beast ready for all the turbocharged boost.

Under Pressure

Meanwhile, the LT block was designed primarily for naturally aspirated trucks and muscle cars with mild power. To survive high boost, LT builders must install racy rods, pistons, and an aftermarket crankshaft. That’s a far cry from the Coyote’s straightforward durability.

The compression ratio is another big factor. The Coyote’s relatively high static compression — usually around 11:1 on builds like this — is fully compatible with E85’s high octane and excellent cooling properties. This allows running aggressive ignition timing and boost pressure with confidence, extracting maximum power without detonation. The LT’s combustion chamber shape is less optimized.

Heat management is a silent power killer on the dyno and at the racetrack. The Coyote’s block and cylinder heads dissipate heat efficiently, keeping intake temperatures stable during long dyno pulls. The LT’s larger bore size and tighter combustion chambers generate more heat, which quickly forces lower timing and power loss. Plus, the LT’s need for higher boost to compensate for airflow and timing disadvantages means it’s a heat factory, pushing expensive internals to their limits faster.

Flying High

Valvetrain design adds another dimension. The Coyote’s dual overhead cams and lightweight valvetrain parts handle the violent pulses of forced induction with aplomb. Hydraulic lifters and roller rockers keep valve float and lash issues at bay even when the RPM and boost are high. The LT’s pushrod setup is heavier and more prone to float at elevated RPM, requiring aggressive hardware that may be limiting for an engine slated for a drag-and-drive ride.

All these factors mean the Coyote can hold steady peak boost, run tight timing, and make massive power consistently with rugged upgrades and massaged stock parts. The LT might spike impressive numbers briefly, but it might not be as consistent or reliable in the long run.

At the end of the day, the Coyote’s advantageous factory design is amplified by FFRE’s expertise, resulting in a formidable powermaker, while the larger LT relies on expensive race-prepped components, making it the radical Goliath ready to be slayed by the efficiently upgraded Coyote.

We will see how the builds unfold over the coming weeks as Horsepower Wars Season 4, presented by Summit Racing, content drops every Thursday, but we know the Coyote is boost’s best friend.