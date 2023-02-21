If you’re familiar with the S197 Mustang platform, then the bright green unit of Brett LaSala should ring a bell. Aside from having a fantastic nickname of Snot Rocket, the car is a stand out in the Coyote world that consistently runs the quarter mile in 7-seconds with an average of 180 mph on the top end. However, in the process of going faster and attending more events, such as the Sick Week drag-and-drive event, LaSala decided it was time to build a new setup. This new setup would prove to not only run faster, but bring an onslaught of record breaking runs with it.

LaSala ended up purchasing Joel Steele’s former stick shift world record car as a roller. The chassis had proven itself to run the quarter mile in 6-seconds with Steele rowing the gears, so this made the perfect starting point. LaSala swapped in an automatic transmission and installed a built 302 cubic-inch Coyote engine with twin 76mm Precision turbos mounted on the front. The car weighs 3,000 pounds and rolls on 28-inch tall drag radials.

Not surprisingly, Snot Rocket 2.0 did not disappoint and LaSala ended up crushing Sick Week 2023 with record breaking passes and averages, resulting in a first place finish in the Modified class. In addition to being named the quickest Ford at the event and placing third overall, LaSala and his Mustang also set a new record for the quickest drag radial pass and quickest drag radial average ever seen at a drag and drive competition.

Our quickest pass was 6.52 at 215.9 and our average was 6.74 at 213 mph. – Brett LaSala

Although running 6-second quarter mile times is an achievement of its own, the drag-and-drive event adds the grueling aspect of driving on the open road from track to track. All said and done, LaSala drove 1,000 miles and logged over 24 hours of drive time. Once arriving at the tracks, the car ran an average of 6.74 at 213 mph and made 9 passes that went 210 mph or faster.

LaSala has once again brought a Coyote-powered S197 into the limelight. After seeing the accomplishments from its first outing at a drag-and-drive event, we know he means business. We’re excited to see how much further LaSala can push his build!