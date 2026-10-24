The Latest Mustang Mach-E Is Ready To Play Dirty

Having spent time behind the wheel of the underrated Mustang Mach-E Rally, we know that Ford’s electric SUV can be more than just an everyday people mover. It can be a fun ride in unexpected ways. Ford is embracing that flexibility with its latest edition, the Mustang Mach-E Trail, which is targeted at those who like to get outdoors and touch grass in their spare time.

The 2027 Mustang Mach-E Trail builds on the Select all-wheel-drive model with Rally-derived hardware, additional ground clearance, and practical features for life beyond the pavement. Think gravel roads, dirt trails, and the last stretch to a favorite campsite, rather than hardcore rock crawling.

Designed for the outdoor lifestyle, the 2027 Mustang Mach-E Trail adds a Carbon Black lower front fascia and increased ride height to the Select all-wheel-drive platform. Its revised passive suspension raises the front by 10 mm and the rear by 15 mm, while Michelin CrossClimate 2 tires borrowed from the Mach-E Rally deliver all-season traction on pavement, gravel, and dirt. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

The Trail package gets specially tuned passive front and rear struts and springs, raising ride height by 10 mm up front and 15 mm in the rear compared with the Select and Premium. It also borrows the Mustang Mach-E Rally’s steering rack, 19-inch High Gloss Dark Carbonized Gray wheels with as-cast graphics, and Michelin CrossClimate 2 tires.

“Mustang Mach-E Trail gets a suspension adjustment for improved ground clearance, and rides on the same Michelin CrossClimate 2 tires used on Mustang Mach-E Rally for added capability,” Nick Rallis, Lead Mustang Mach-E Vehicle Integration Engineer at Ford, said.

The Mach-E Trail features a Trail logo on the center armrest and standard 400-watt Pro Power Onboard. Outlets in the cargo area and behind the center console can power small accessories, from camp lights to bicycle tire pumps. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

Rally Roots

The hardware aims to improve confidence on loose surfaces and in changing weather, with the CrossClimate 2 tires providing all-season traction and the extra ride height giving more clearance on uneven roads. A Carbon Black lower front fascia and Trail logo on the center armrest distinguish this version without turning it into a styling exercise.

“Together, they make Mustang Mach-E Trail capable for off-pavement driving, whether that’s loose gravel, sand, or a two-track dirt road, with a significant traction benefit in winter conditions as well,” Rallis said. “It’s built for all-season, off-pavement excursions, so customers headed to a trailhead, a campsite, or everyday driving through changing weather get real added confidence.”

The available Thule Clamp-On Cross Bar Kit adds room for bikes, kayaks, and cargo boxes, expanding the Mach-E Trail’s utility for weekend escapes. Combined with the Rally-derived steering rack, Michelin all-season tires, and added ground clearance, the package is tailored to the backroads. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

Ford also fits standard 400-watt Pro Power Onboard, with outlets in the cargo area and at the rear of the center console. That’s enough to charge personal devices or run smaller accessories, including camp lights, fans, electric paddleboard pumps, and bicycle tire pumps.

The available Thule Clamp-On Cross Bar Kit provides a place for bikes, kayaks, and cargo boxes, while an optional Interior Protection Package adds all-weather floor mats and a cargo-area protector. Trail buyers also receive 100,000 bonus Ford Rewards points, in addition to the 22,000 points offered to all Mustang Mach-E purchasers, that they can use on accessories.

The Mach-E Trail’s front trunk offers extra space for everyday essentials and outdoor gear, including a backpack. Along with the rear cargo area and available roof-mounted crossbars, it gives owners more options for packing equipment for a day on the trail or a weekend away. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

The lineup starts at $39,995 for the Select rear-wheel-drive model, before destination and delivery. Orders for the 2027 Mustang Mach-E are open now through Ford dealers. The Mustang Mach-E Trail is expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2027.