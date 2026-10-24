The Latest Mustang Mach-E Is Ready To Play Dirty

Having spent time behind the wheel of the underrated Mustang Mach-E Rally, we know that Ford’s electric SUV can be more than just an everyday people mover. It can be a fun ride in unexpected ways. Ford is embracing that flexibility with its latest edition, the Mustang Mach-E Trail, which is targeted at those who like to get outdoors and touch grass in their spare time.
The 2027 Mustang Mach-E Trail builds on the Select all-wheel-drive model with Rally-derived hardware, additional ground clearance, and practical features for life beyond the pavement. Think gravel roads, dirt trails, and the last stretch to a favorite campsite, rather than hardcore rock crawling.
The Trail package gets specially tuned passive front and rear struts and springs, raising ride height by 10 mm up front and 15 mm in the rear compared with the Select and Premium. It also borrows the Mustang Mach-E Rally’s steering rack, 19-inch High Gloss Dark Carbonized Gray wheels with as-cast graphics, and Michelin CrossClimate 2 tires.
“Mustang Mach-E Trail gets a suspension adjustment for improved ground clearance, and rides on the same Michelin CrossClimate 2 tires used on Mustang Mach-E Rally for added capability,” Nick Rallis, Lead Mustang Mach-E Vehicle Integration Engineer at Ford, said.
Rally Roots
The hardware aims to improve confidence on loose surfaces and in changing weather, with the CrossClimate 2 tires providing all-season traction and the extra ride height giving more clearance on uneven roads. A Carbon Black lower front fascia and Trail logo on the center armrest distinguish this version without turning it into a styling exercise.
“Together, they make Mustang Mach-E Trail capable for off-pavement driving, whether that’s loose gravel, sand, or a two-track dirt road, with a significant traction benefit in winter conditions as well,” Rallis said. “It’s built for all-season, off-pavement excursions, so customers headed to a trailhead, a campsite, or everyday driving through changing weather get real added confidence.”
Ford also fits standard 400-watt Pro Power Onboard, with outlets in the cargo area and at the rear of the center console. That’s enough to charge personal devices or run smaller accessories, including camp lights, fans, electric paddleboard pumps, and bicycle tire pumps.
The available Thule Clamp-On Cross Bar Kit provides a place for bikes, kayaks, and cargo boxes, while an optional Interior Protection Package adds all-weather floor mats and a cargo-area protector. Trail buyers also receive 100,000 bonus Ford Rewards points, in addition to the 22,000 points offered to all Mustang Mach-E purchasers, that they can use on accessories.
The lineup starts at $39,995 for the Select rear-wheel-drive model, before destination and delivery. Orders for the 2027 Mustang Mach-E are open now through Ford dealers. The Mustang Mach-E Trail is expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2027.
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