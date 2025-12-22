PRI 2025: AFCO Debuts New ’79-’04 Mustang Front Struts

As a high-performance outfit, AFCO doesn’t engineer its gear for average conditions, and drag-and-drive racing is anything but average. At the 2025 PRI Show, the suspension specialists rolled out two new Mustang front struts designed specifically for the unique demands of the drag-and-drive and no-prep crowds. The new lineup covers the 1979-2004 model years, offering both a high-end, double-adjustable option and a budget-conscious single-adjustable unit.

We caught up with Eric Saffell to get the details on why they expanded the line, which is high-lighted by a unit with a greater range.

“With the new long-travel front strut, which may also appeal to low-prep or no-prep racers, this double-adjustable long-travel strut adds an additional 2 inches of total travel,” Saffell explained.

That added travel is a massive tool for racers looking to optimize front-to-rear weight transfer. It provides a huge window of adjustment in both rebound and compression, giving tuners the ability to dial in a softer launch for traction and a firmer setting to handle the landing. The strut is sold as a coilover and comes as a complete package with upper and lower spring seats included.

AFCO also introduced a solution for the bracket racer: a single-adjustable strut. This is a product segment AFCO hasn’t touched before, and it opens the door for a lot of builders.

“With this product, you still get robust valving and a large range of adjustment on the rebound side, so racers can still control weight transfer,” Saffell stated.

This single-adjustable unit acts as a stepping stone. It allows teams to get into the AFCO ecosystem with a high-quality part that doesn’t break the bank while still offering the control needed for consistent 60-foot times. With these new Mustang front struts, AFCO is proving that they are tuning in to what racers actually need. From surviving hundreds of street miles to hooking on a sketchy track, these new options deliver the adjustability and toughness that the modern drag-and-drive enthusiast depends on.