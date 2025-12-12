At the 2025 PRI Show, Anderson Composites turned heads with its latest carbon fiber performance parts for Ford engines, including the Megazilla and Godzilla 7.3-liter platforms. Max Sigwart, marketing manager for Anderson Composites, walked us through the upgrades that bring weight savings, improved aesthetics, and enhanced performance to Ford enthusiasts.

Among the highlights are carbon fiber coil covers that replace the heavy factory cast steel pieces and are available through Ford Racing. Designed as exact replicas of the OEM units, these covers are significantly lighter while maintaining the factory fit and finish. Anderson also debuted strut tower braces for the 2015–2025 Mustangs, including GT, GT500, and Shelby models. The new design combines Ford’s factory C-brace and strut tower brace into a single, five-pound-lighter carbon fiber piece compared to Ford’s magnesium setup for the 2020–2022 GT500, reducing installation complexity and weight while enhancing chassis rigidity.

Anderson Composites makes more than just carbon fiber exterior parts for your Mustang or F-150 now, expanding to the engine bay and interior.

For Mustang owners, Anderson has also developed a harness bar compatible with 2015–2024 models, bolting directly to the seatbelt mounts in the side pillars. This design allows for the retention of the back seat if desired—or its removal for a track-focused layout. A rear seat delete option is also in the works, expanding customization possibilities for enthusiasts seeking a lighter, performance-oriented cabin.

Key Part Numbers:

2020-2022 Shelby GT500 Carbon Fiber Strut Tower Brace PN AC-SB20FDMU500 MSRP $1,599 2015-2025 Ford Mustang Carbon Fiber Harness Bar

PN AC-HB15FDMU MSRP $1,599

All of these components are engineered for perfect fitment, weight savings, and performance, reflecting Anderson Composites’ commitment to providing premium upgrades that integrate seamlessly with factory and aftermarket setups. For Ford and performance enthusiasts looking to reduce weight, increase rigidity, and add a touch of carbon-fiber style, Anderson Composites continues to push the envelope.