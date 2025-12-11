PRI 2025: ATI’s Modular Trigger Shells Deliver Cleaner Crank Signal Control

Racers focused on cleaner, more accurate crank triggering found a practical update in Indianapolis. ATI Performance Products displayed its new Lightweight Modular Trigger Shell System at the PRI Show. Aimed at builders running modern standalone engine management, this system offers a neater solution than the usual add-on wheel and sensor bracket.

“We make a full steel trigger, but it’s heavy,” J.C. Beattie Jr, CEO and President of ATI Performance Products, explained. “So now we’ve got our three-ring aluminum shell damper with a modular design to bolt any trigger combination you want, and we’re gonna stock all the popular ones, Big Stuff, AEM, Holley, and then 12 teeth, 24, 36, you name it. And it just bolts on the aluminum shell. So you’re saving about three pounds overall.”

ATI’s Lightweight Modular Trigger Shell System mounts to 7-inch, three-ring Super Dampers using a custom aluminum outer shell (P/N 916518). The CNC-machined steel rings offer multiple tooth counts for popular standalone engine-control units.

The system replaces a fixed trigger wheel with a modular approach that lets tuners select a tooth count that matches their preferred EFI setup. It supports popular controllers from MoTeC, Holley, Haltech, BS3, AEM, and others, making it useful for combinations that rely on precise ignition control at higher horsepower levels.

Where the upgrade stands out is how it integrates with ATI hardware. The CNC-machined steel trigger shells bolt directly to ATI’s 7-inch, three-ring dampers, and require a matching aluminum outer shell. Buyers can order it already installed on a new Super Damper or retrofit it onto an existing unit.

ATI’s Lightweight Modular Trigger Shell System modular wheels can be installed with a new damper or retrofitted to an existing unit.

“…We have so much nice stuff, just a hunk of steel bolted to the front,” Beattie added. “It seems like a spot for something to go wrong, so why not make it nice and integrated?”

ATI also offers options for those who need a missing-tooth configuration. The shells are shipped without a missing tooth, and customers can specify if and where one should be removed. ATI machines the tooth at the requested degree mark and balances the trigger wheel afterward.

ATI’s approach focuses on packaging and compatibility rather than redesigning the front of the engine, giving builders a bolt-on option that supports a range of electronic strategies without adding unnecessary bulk.