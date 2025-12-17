PRI 2025: Ferrea Valvetrain Upgrades Boost Godzilla 7.3 Reliability

We all know that the 7.3-liter Godzilla engine is big, simple, and packed with pushrod potential. However, once you start throwing boost at it, the factory valvetrain can be a liability. At the 2025 PRI Show, Ferrea Racing Components stepped up with a fix, expanding their Competition Plus series to cover this modern V8 monster. We talked to the team about why this matters for those building high-performance Godzillas.

The Competition Plus series for the Godzilla includes everything you need to button up the top end, including stainless steel valves (standard and oversized), titanium retainers, locks, and beehive springs. Ferrea knows these engines aren’t staying stock. Builders are routinely pushing them past the 600-horsepower mark, with many turbo and supercharged builds hunting for four digits.

To handle that abuse, the valves feature micropolished faces and hard-chrome stems. It’s that specific attention to friction reduction and heat resistance that lets them live under the intense thermal stress of power-adder applications. You can’t get that reliability from OEM hardware when you start turning up the wick.

One cool technical detail is the option for seat angles. You can get them in 45-degree or 50-degree cuts, letting you match the valve to your specific porting strategy for maximum flow. This lineup is a result of customer requests. People wanted a valvetrain that can take a beating without costing a fortune.

One customer is already running a 600-horsepower naturally aspirated build using this kit, and it’s living happily on the street with great fuel economy. Ferrea is also prepping valve guides and seals to finish the package. If you are building a Godzilla and want to sleep better at night knowing your valves aren’t going to drop, the Competition Plus series is the insurance policy you need.