PRI 2025: Forgeline Heritage Wheels Pay Homage To Shelby Style

Retro muscle never really goes out of style, but when it is fused with modern engineering, it turns heads even faster. That was the case on the PRI Show floor, where a familiar Shelby-inspired look resurfaced with a contemporary edge. Drawing inspiration from the iconic wheels fitted to 1967-1968 Shelby Mustangs, the Forgeline SH3 Heritage Series wheel blends old-school character with current manufacturing flexibility.

“We had a couple of requests for us to make the Shelby GT350/GT500 wheel from ’67 and ’68, so this is our interpretation of that,” David Schardt, President and CEO of Forgeline Motorsports, explained. “We can make them in any width and any offset. It’s a little bit deeper and a little more aggressive than the actual factory wheel, but it really still has the look that you immediately recognize.”

The Forgeline SH3 Heritage Series wheel channels the unmistakable look of the 1967-1968 Shelby GT350 and GT500, featuring a classic tapered 10-spoke design and recessed lug holes that preserve an authentic vintage appearance while fitting modern performance builds.

At a glance, Forgeline’s SH3 nails the classic formula. The 10-spoke layout, tapered spokes, and recessed lug holes immediately echo the original Shelby design that defined late-’60s street and track Mustangs. These wheels will look right at home on a restomod that brings together modern performance and classic style.

Where the SH3 separates itself is beneath the surface. Instead of a cast one-piece wheel like its predecessor, this is a true three-piece design built around fully forged 6061-T6 aluminum centers. The centers are paired with heat-treated rim sections and secured using aircraft-quality ARP stainless steel hidden fasteners, keeping the hardware out of sight and the styling uninterrupted.

Built as a true three-piece wheel, the Forgeline SH3 uses forged 6061-T6 aluminum centers, heat-treated rim sections, and hidden ARP stainless fasteners, delivering modern strength, precise fitment options, and clean styling across 18-, 19-, and 20-inch sizes.

“We removed weight where we could,” Schardt added. “It’s not the lightest because there’s a lot of mass that you can’t do anything with, but we’ve made it as light as we could.”

The SH3 is offered with a flat-lip reverse outer, and is available in 18-, 19-, and 20-inch diameters, offering builders flexibility to dial in fitment for anything from a pro-touring fastback to a late-model Mustang with vintage cues. Standard pricing includes a powder-coated and High Tech Machined center finish matched with a polished outer rim, striking a balance between heritage appearance and contemporary finish quality. An aluminum center cap is included, and additional fitment and finish options are available to tailor the wheel to any build.