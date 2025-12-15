High-horsepower turbo combinations flourish based on how efficiently they manage exhaust energy. One of the more interesting debuts at the 2025 PRI Show focused on leveraging that mantra. HPT Turbochargers took a design familiar in the OEM world and evolved it for four-digit performance in a flexible package.

Debuted at PRI, the F5 Dual-Entry turbocharger represents a notable leap forward in tire design for competition-focused applications. Dual-entry housings have long appeared in factory engineering programs, but HPT engineered this specifically for high-performance single-turbo systems in the aftermarket. That innovation earned recognition as a 2025 PRI Featured Product Showcase Award winner, as chosen by a panel of industry experts.

The HPT Turbochargers’ F5 Dual-Entry turbocharger uses a V-band, 1.15 A/R configuration to separate exhaust flow from each cylinder bank, preserving pulse energy and improving turbine efficiency in high-output single-turbo applications.

The advantage of the dual-entry layout lies in how it manages exhaust flow before it reaches the turbine wheel. By routing exhaust gases from each cylinder bank of a V-engine through separate passages, the housing maintains exhaust pulse integrity and reduces interference. Preserving that pulse energy enhances turbine efficiency, allowing the turbocharger to respond more quickly while still supporting the airflow demands of high-rpm operation.

“We can transition the turbocharger faster because we double-hit the wheel instead of a single hit every time it comes around,” Harry Hruska, founder and CEO of HP Race Brands, the parent company of HPT Turbochargers, explained. “We actually hit it twice, so we have a lot more energy going into the wheel, more uniformly, resulting in faster spool and less back pressure. Everything is a win-win.”

Paired with HPT’s Quick Spool Technology, the dual-entry housing enhances exhaust energy management while giving fabricators added flexibility when routing exhaust systems in performance-driven builds.

The housing is configured with a V-band inlet and a 1.15 Area/Radius, a pairing aimed at high-output single-turbo combinations where packaging, repeatability, and serviceability are critical. The V-band design also provides added flexibility for exhaust routing, giving car builders more options when designing compact and efficient hot-side layouts.

While the spotlight was on the dual-entry housing itself, this turbo is part of the F5 series, which also leverages HPT’s Quick Spool Technology to refine how exhaust energy is applied to the turbine to hasten boost response. The underlying F5 architecture also incorporates billet wheels, dual ball bearings, and robust housings designed to withstand the demands of high-boost operation in high-performance environments.

“Our goal is that this turbo housing should support 4,000 horsepower. We don’t have a different pressure side to do that yet, but we’re over 3,000. So we got something to grow into and still have a good transient performance,” Hruska added. “…But the cool thing about this housing is it will also support the lower power ranges.”

For builders seeking to maximize efficiency and performance from a single turbocharger that offers flexible packaging, the F5 Dual-Entry Turbine Housing presents a compelling new option for single-turbo combinations.