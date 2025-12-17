Heat and boost are the enemies of composite engine components, and Coyote owners know the factory cam covers might be an issue. At the 2025 PRI Show, Livernois Motorsports addressed that weak point with its Billet Cam Covers designed as a direct, no-compromise replacement for the OEM units used on late-model Mustangs and F-150s powered by Gen 3 and Gen 4 Coyote 5.0-liter V8s.

“We kind of came up with these pretty quickly. So they kind of started as just a thought. We have a new CNC guy that we brought on, and we wanted to see what he could come up with, and he of thought of an idea,” JP Lammers, Project Manager at Livernois Motorsports, said. “…We scanned the entire OEM valve cover and saw what we could do with it. “

The high-strength billet aluminum construction of Livernois Motorsports’ new Coyote cam covers provides a direct-fit replacement for factory composite cam covers, delivering vastly improved gasket retention and resistance to heat-related deformation in boosted applications.



Machined from high-strength billet aluminum, these cam covers are engineered to bolt on with no modifications required. They retain factory sealing locations while dramatically improving gasket retention, reducing the likelihood of leaks that often show up when plastic covers are exposed to sustained heat cycles. Livernois says the offer a near 30-fold improvement in resistance to temperature-induced deformation compared to the composite material used in the stock covers, a critical advantage for engines seeing elevated underhood temperatures.

“One big complaint that we have from the F-150 guys who are making big power with twin turbos,” Lammers said. “A lot of the guys have their turbos located right by the covers. So there’s a lot of heat generated right by the cam covers, so they’re melting the plastic covers.”

Crankcase ventilation is another area where the billet covers improve on the factory design. Revised internal airflow passages promote more effective crankcase breathing under load, helping manage pressure in naturally aspirated, supercharged, and turbocharged combinations.

Livernois revised the airflow passages in its billet cam covers to enhance crankcase breathing, while full compatibility with factory fuel, ignition, and sensor hardware keeps installation straightforward.

Despite the performance-focused construction, compatibility remains fully intact. The billet cam covers work with all factory fuel lines, ignition components, sensors, and timing hardware, allowing them to be used on street cars, dual-purpose machines, and all-out race cars.

“We’ve made our covers a little bit thicker and a little bit more rigid. We think this will be a lot more structural,” Lammers said. “One thing we’re also really excited about is that they will hold any OEM dipstick as well. They also allow you to use the factory DI, as well as you could just put a plate here and block it off.”

Livernois also offers the covers with optional anodized aluminum finishes, along with custom engraving for builders who want a personalized presentation.

“We’re pretty excited that we can anodize them in other colors and engrave them with other company logos. We kind of can do pretty much anything,” Lammers added. “…We had a couple of customers come over and say they wanted to paint match them to their car and stuff as well. We’re kind of interested to see where this takes us.”