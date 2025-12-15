If you’ve ever pushed a high-performance Ford hard enough to break its rearend, Moser Engineering’s stamped 9-inch housings on display at the 2025 PRI Show offer a stout foundation for a fresh rearend build. Based on the familiar and proven 9-inch design, these housings are available in round and notched versions with three levels of durability.

Moser created its stamped-steel housings built around proven geometry. The range of options offers builders flexibility to match the rearend to the vehicle’s intended use. Round-back housings emphasize rigidity and strength, while notch-back versions provide additional ring-gear clearance for tighter packaging or suspension constraints.

“With the Standard Duty 9-inch, everything is stamped here in the U.S. We basically have a 9-inch Standard Duty that’s standard for a 3-inch tube with a 3/16- or 1/4-inch wall, and that’s our standard line. It’s available in a notchback, or a round back, and then we step up to the Heavy Duty stamped 9-inch, which allows a 3-inch tube, as well, and it’s kind of reminiscent of what you imagine when you think of a 9-inch Heavy Duty coming out of the truck back in the day…” Jeff Anderson, Marketing Director at Moser Engineering, said.

Standard-duty housings are intended for street-driven performance cars and moderate power levels. They offer a straightforward foundation for common aftermarket gears, differentials, and axle combinations without unnecessary weight or complexity. These units retain the classic stamped design that many factory-based suspension systems were designed around. Meanwhile, the Heavy-duty housings step up material thickness and overall robustness for vehicles seeing higher horsepower, sticky tires, or regular track time. This middle tier is aimed at combinations that need extra durability without moving to a full race-style housing.

“…For our severe-duty applications, the Extreme Duty 9-inch, it’s a 1/4-inch-thick steel, relaxed radius, and it’s set up to work with all the heaviest-duty applications, so if it’s a big performance vehicle, it’s set up where I can actually work with a 3- or a 3 1/4-inch tube so you can go to a bigger tube,” Anderson said.

For the most demanding applications, the Extreme Duty housings are designed for high-horsepower cars that leave hard and do so repeatedly. These versions prioritize maximum strength and structural integrity, making them suitable for serious drag racing and other competition-focused builds.

“So it really gives you a wide range for all the chassis builders out there…” Anderson said. “The small-run chassis shops that are just doing restorations, but they want some choices. With a mid-level-power car, they want to make sure it’s safe. We’ve got everything covered.”

To round out these housings, Moser Engineering offers the components needed to turn them into finished rearends, including axles, differentials, gears, brakes, and related hardware. That breadth of support allows builders to spec a complete 9-inch assembly tailored to virtually any Ford performance project.

“Pretty much everything that we do is a two-day turnaround, and part of the ability to be able to do that is because we make everything here,” Anderson added. “We have full control over all of our product line, whether it’s our axles that are forged less than a mile from our factory, or we do our own heat-treating in-house. We make our own housing ends, we make our own performance covers, yokes, everything, including our housing, our 9-inch housings.”