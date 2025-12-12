PRI 2025: Motec Plug-n-Play Solution for Shelby GT500

At the 2025 PRI Show, Motec USA highlighted its new adapter box solution for the 2020-2022 Shelby GT500, bringing the power of Motec’s standalone ECU software and calibration to the modern supercar while maintaining OEM functionality. Kyle McClellan, application engineer at Motec, walked us through how the M150 and adapter system integrates seamlessly with the GT500 platform.

The adapter setup allows owners to retain all OEM features, including cruise control, AC, dash functions, and button controls, while opening the door to advanced tuning. Users can safely control wastegates on a turbo system, upgrade to bigger or even low impedance injectors, and any number of other things with Motec’s software offering full customization over ignition, fuel, and auxiliary tables. This gives racers unprecedented control for both drag racing and road-course applications.

It’s no secret that VCT is important for making power on the Coyote and Predator platform, and Motec is one of the few out there that offers complete control for big power applications. That means you don’t have to lock out the cams for outstanding peak and average power, and you can even use stock cams without limiting performance. The sky is the limit. The M150 ECU is a powerful EFI system that will even work with a 6R80.

A standout feature of the system is its traction control capability. By tuning slip parameters and monitoring wheel speed, drivers can optimize power delivery and reduce the risk of losing traction—something the stock GT500 system struggles with. The system also supports safeties like timing reduction and speed limiters, helping to protect the engine while still allowing aggressive performance.

Despite the advanced tuning potential, installation is simple. The adapter solution is plug-and-play, preserving OEM integration and functionality, including the dual-clutch transmission strategy. Out of the box, the system works immediately, and further power upgrades—like swapping superchargers for turbos—can be calibrated with the help of a Motec tuner.

For GT500 owners looking to combine the reliability of OEM features with Motec’s advanced tuning and calibration capabilities, this adapter box offers a straightforward, fully integrated solution. It delivers all the benefits of a standalone ECU without compromising daily drivability or the car’s factory systems, making it an ideal choice for high-performance builds on the S550 platform.