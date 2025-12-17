PRI 2025: ProCharger’s P-1R Takes Street Power To A New Level

Building on the success of the P-1X, ProCharger showcased a new blower centrifugal supercharger meant to push street-driven performance deeper into four-digit horsepower territory at the 2025 PRI Show. The new P-1R carries streetable dimensions, but its larger inlet, revised outlet, and internal aero updates make it an attractive option for builders seeking more power without reworking an entire engine bay.

“The primary focus is being very street-friendly, a little quieter, as this is our quietest gearbox,” Kyle Fickler, Director of Business Development at ProCharger, said. “You’ve gotta take street performance to the next level when every third phone call wants a 1,000 horsepower.”

The P-1R retains ProCharger’s compact 9.75-inch P-series housing while adding updated aero stages that support up to 1,250 horsepower without increasing overall size.

The P-1R continues to rely on ProCharger’s proven P-series gearbox and compact 9.75-inch housing, a combination that has made these superchargers easy to package on modern performance engines. Inside that compact case, ProCharger upgraded the aero stages to move significantly more air, allowing the P-1R to support up to 1,250 horsepower with a maximum boost rating of 36 psi.

This unit focuses on efficiency where it matters. The massive inlet reduces restriction at higher engine speeds, while the larger outlet improves charge-air delivery into the intercooler and intake system. That airflow advantage gives street-based and street/strip combinations the headroom they need to grow without stepping up to a physically larger head unit.

“The P-1R is really driven out of success to the P-1X and the Coyote,” Fickler explained. “We’ve proven that with a 1,016-rear-wheel horsepower on an S650 with the P-1X. This will take that to the next level. We’re rating the P-1R at 1,250 horsepower. Our ratings are at the crankshaft, and pretty conservative in that regard.”

A massive inlet and larger outlet improve the P-1R’s airflow efficiency and charge delivery. This allows the compact blower to produce as much as 36 pounds of boost while remaining well-suited for high-horsepower street and street/strip applications.

The P-1R’s ability to deliver big boost and four-digit output from a compact footprint makes it a strong fit for high-horsepower street cars that require room for accessories, cooling, and drivability-focused components. That includes the companion hardware, like efficient intercoolers, to maximize the performance of the hi-po head unit.

“We are currently in the process of an improved S650 Intercooler, and we rate the current one at 1,200,” Fickler added. “We found a challenge in the nose of the S650, in terms of getting the airflow to the intercooler, so we’re basically redesigning the intercooler to take advantage of what the Mustang is giving us.”

Not an outfit to rest on its laurels, ProCharger is expanding the reach of its P-series superchargers with the P-1R, and it will be fun to see how far Ford’s high-winding engines can go with another level of boost under the hood.