PRI 2025: Strange Refines Its Brakes And Doubles Down On Data

Racers are always trying to figure out how to get cleaner, faster information from their car to the laptop so they can turn data into performance. Strange Engineering is right in the middle of that conversation, but the company is approaching that goal with the kind of hard parts expertise for which it is known. We spent some time with JC Cascio at the Strange booth at the PRI Show, and he walked us through two major updates that can help drag racers in the coming season.

The biggest news for the chassis side of things is the updated Evolution 2 brake system. Strange took their original lightweight brake kit and completely overhauled it to reduce drag even further. The new setup features a redesigned two-piston caliper with updated pistons that are engineered to retract better. That retraction is key because any brake drag is just free horsepower you are throwing away.

The kit also uses an ultra-light, 11-inch scalloped rotor and ball bearings in the hub to keep everything spinning freely. The whole philosophy behind the Evolution 2 system is efficiency. It is built for the racer who wants zero rolling resistance when they are staging the car.

What makes this system really interesting for modern builds is that you can add an optional speed sensor. This gives you another critical data point to record wheel speed, which you can tie into your traction control or engine-control unit. Cascio mentioned that they are already seeing these kits being adopted by the drag-and-drive crowd and high-end drag cars where every millisecond counts.

On top of the brakes, Strange also rolled out a new line of driveshaft speed sensor kits. These aren’t generic sensors; they are purpose-built for the Ford 9-inch, GM 12-bolt, Ford 8.8-inch, and Dana 60 rearends. They use a 40-tooth trigger wheel and a Hall-effect sensor to provide extremely high-resolution data.

Cascio noted that this was a multi-year project to get the signal quality and durability right for drag strip abuse. So if you are looking to refine your traction control strategy or just want to see exactly what your tires are doing, Strange has you covered on both ends of the car.