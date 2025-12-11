PRI 2025: Vortech Returns to the Twin-Screw Game

Vortech is officially stepping back into the twin-screw supercharger arena, and if you’re a Ford guy who likes instant torque, OEM-level fitment, and clean under-hood aesthetics, this one needs to be on your radar. After years of enthusiasts asking if Vortech or its Lysholm brand would ever revisit its early twin-screw days, the company is doing more than revisiting—they’re coming back with a purpose-built, modernized 3.0-liter rotor-pack unit designed to support 800–1,000 horsepower with the reliability the brand is known for.

Rewinding a second, just in case you didn’t know, Vortech acquired Lysholm in 2009. The name comes from the Swedish inventor of the twin-screw dating all the way back to the 1930s. However, the company was founded sometime in the ’90s and was a pioneer in the rotor design and manufacturing. Lysholm worked with Eaton to develop the 2005 Ford GT’s factory supercharger. After Vortech acquired them, a few Lysholm-branded kits hit the market but they’ve been somewhat dormant for a while.

The first new kits will launch for the LS crowd (insert obligatory eye-roll here), but the head unit is universal by design. Ford applications are already in the pipeline, and Vortech made it clear they’re following demand in order: LS first, Ford next, then the Chevy small-block crowd. Translation: Coyote and modular guys won’t be waiting long.

What makes this setup special isn’t some wild new rotor design—they admit everyone is using roughly the same rotor tech these days. It’s Vortech’s engineering, packaging, and OEM-fitment philosophy that’s doing the heavy lifting. Vortech is building this system just like its centrifugal kits: factory-grade fit and finish, clean installs, smart packaging, and customer service they believe is some of the best in the industry.

The new blower features a significantly larger discharge port than the older “L-land” era twin screws, which means more efficiency, better airflow, and stronger performance. They’re even looking into possible adapters for owners of older Vortech twin-screw systems, but they’re not willing to sacrifice efficiency just to force compatibility.

Vortech didn’t just dust off an old idea—they re-engineered it for today’s horsepower expectations – and for Ford fans hungry for another high-quality twin-screw option. And we all know how great it is to have options!