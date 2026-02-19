This 820HP Predator-Powered Fox Is Ready To Hunt

This GT500-powered Fox Mustang embodies the sleeper aesthetic. PJ McMillan visited D&D Performance to check out a clean notchback that hides modern Shelby muscle under its classic lines. The shop took a standard 1991 Mustang LX coupe and transformed it into a street machine that can embarrass modern machines.

The project began as a bare shell that needed a complete overhaul. Justin Haddon, of D&D Performance, explained: “When this car showed up, it showed up with no motor, just had an IRS in it.” The team sourced a 5.2-liter engine from a wrecked GT500 that had only 5,200 miles on the odometer. The owner wanted true driver engagement rather than a standard automatic swap.

“The cool part about this project is you guys backed up the GT500 motor with what everyone wishes would have been an option,” McMillan noted. To that end, he installed a TREMEC Magnum six-speed manual transmission paired with a RAM twin-disc clutch to handle the abuse.

The engine bay of the Fox coupe received careful attention to ensure everything fit the older chassis. The team used Ultimate Headers designed for Coyote swaps and had Diamond Fabrication build a custom exhaust system. Comfort remained a priority for this street car.

“We made all of our own A/C lines, which are hidden up in the wheel well,” Haddon explained. This fabrication keeps the engine bay looking clean while retaining full functionality.

Inside, the team installed an Auto Meter digital display that was made for the Fox dash. They also utilized a 2003 Cobra gas tank to support the high fuel needs. The stock injectors could not keep up with the airflow, so the team upgraded them to Injector Dynamics ID1050s.

The final result on the dyno was staggering. “That’s massive power, 820 wheel horsepower on a stock GT500 motor,” McMillan exclaimed. This number was achieved on the stock pulley, which proves the efficiency of the setup.

This GT500-powered coupe is now a serious weapon heading back to its owner in Canada. It proves that with the right parts and fabrication, you can have modern reliability and massive power in a classic package.