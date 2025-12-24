Would You Choose A Boosted F-150 Or A Revved-Up Raptor R?

If stock performance feels too tame, Hennessey Performance offers two different paths to wake up your driveway. They have upfit performance packages for the standard Ford F-150 and its off-road cousin, the F-150 Raptor R. The company brought the two together for a comparison.

The VelociRaptoR 1000 takes the 2025 Raptor R’s 5.2-liter V8 and forces it to a new level by strapping a massive 3.8-liter Whipple supercharger to the engine. This upgrade pushes output to a staggering 1,043 brake horsepower and 824 lb-ft of torque. The engineering team didn’t stop at just boost because they upgraded the fuel rails, added a heavy-duty belt, and installed an air/oil separator to keep that power reliable.

To handle the extra grunt, the truck sits on a 3-inch billet lift with 20-inch wheels wrapped in 37-inch off-road tires. Custom bumpers and LED lighting complete the look, but the real story is the acceleration when the throttle hits the floor at 7,000 rpm. It’s an absolute riot on wheels that makes the factory Raptor feel almost modest by comparison.

For owners of the standard 5.0-liter V8 F-150, the Venom 800 delivers a complete personality shift. Hennessey doubles the stock output, achieving 800 horsepower and 757 lb-ft of torque via a 3.0-liter supercharger system. This build features an aggressive stance, utilizing a taller 6-inch BDS suspension upgrade with FOX coilovers to tower over traffic.

Unlike its counterpart, the Venom 800 comes standard with a six-piston Brembo brake upgrade to bring the heavy chassis to a halt. Carbon fiber accents and a dual-tip exhaust help shed the work-truck aesthetic entirely, turning a daily driver into a supertruck that hunts performance cars for sport.

Both builds arrive with serial-numbered plaques and a three-year/36,000-mile warranty, ensuring these machines are built to last. The choice between the raw speed of the VelociRaptoR or the lifted presence of the Venom 800 comes down to personal taste, but Hennessey clearly provides serious alternatives for enthusiasts when it comes to Ford trucks. The real question is, which hopped-up hauler would you choose?