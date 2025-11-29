Automotive Racing Products released its 2026 catalog, expanding its extensive fastener lineup with new offerings for a wide range of Ford powerplants, from early four-bangers to modern EcoBoost engines. This edition brings ARP’s total catalog to nearly 6,000 part numbers, reinforcing its position as a go-to source for high-performance hardware across decades of Ford engineering.

The cover of ARP’s 2026 catalog features the Ford flathead V8, which is a fitting tribute to the engine that helped spark America’s performance movement.

Among the latest Ford additions are complete kits for the Model A 201-cubic-inch engine, featuring 8740 head studs (P/N 151-4002), and several EcoBoost applications. The 2026 catalog includes ARP2000-series head and main fasteners for the 1.6-liter EcoBoost (P/Ns 251-3702 and 251-5002), 2.3-liter EcoBoost (P/Ns 251-3701 and 251-5001), and 2.7-liter EcoBoost (P/N 153-4302) engines. There’s also a new ARP2000 main stud kit (P/N 253-5802) for the Duratec/Cyclone platform, featuring M10 outer and M9 inner hardware. These new listings expand ARP’s already deep Ford catalog, which covers everything from vintage flatheads to late-model Coyotes.

ARP already manufactures a wide range of Ford fasteners, including these 7.3 Godzilla parts. The new catalog adds improved coverage of the EcoBoost engine family.

All ARP fasteners are manufactured in-house at the company’s California facilities from premium-grade materials that exceed aerospace standards. Each bolt, stud, and nut is precisely formed, heat-treated, and tested under strict quality controls. The same hardware trusted in Formula 1, NASCAR, and NHRA competition is available in the new catalog, which also makes it easier to locate parts by engine family, with comprehensive Engine & Accessory Fastener Kits, individual hardware sets, and convenient five-packs of common fastener sizes in both SAE and metric options.

The 2026 catalog is available online, with printed copies available free upon request.