In recent years, curated collections evolved as a major part of the auction landscape, and another noteworthy group is set to cross the block at the Mecum Kissimmee 2026 auction. Running January 6-18 at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida, the event will feature the Thoroughbred Mustang Collection, a lineup highlighted by several desirable, well-documented stallions.

The entire collection will cross the block on Thursday, January 15, offering bidders and enthusiasts a special opportunity to see the entire group up for grabs in one day. This collection spans more than four decades of Mustang history, from early production K-Code and Pace Car models to award-winning Shelby GT350s and a low-mile S197 Bullitt. Throughout the lineup, documentation, rarity, and earned awards are common themes.

Two Shelby GT350 fastbacks anchor the collection. A 1966 GT350 carryover, one of just 252 produced, leads the group with SAAC Premiere and MCA Thoroughbred Gold credentials. It is joined by a highly decorated 1967 GT350 that garnered SAAC, MCA, and Team Shelby honors, making it one to watch as the collection crosses the block.

Rarity continues to define the rest of the lineup. A 1965 K-Code convertible stands out as one of just 22 known 1964½ examples in existence, while a 1965 Pace Car Edition coupe adds early production history that collectors continue to chase. Other highlights include concours-winning GT and convertible models, unrestored originals, and a 428 Cobra Jet-powered Mach 1.

One of just 252 Carryover examples, this SAAC Premiere- and MCA Thoroughbred Gold-winning 1966 Shelby GT350 Fastback sits near the top of the early Shelby food chain and could easily bring high six figures when it crosses the block. (Photo Credit: Mecum Auctions)

The collection also extends into the not-so-distant past with a low-mileage 2008 Mustang Bullitt upgraded with Roush supercharged power, giving it the power to match its limited-edition caliber.

With strong Mustang results recorded at recent Mecum Kissimmee auctions, several of these cars are expected to draw serious attention once bidding opens. They aren’t the only Blue Oval machines crossing the block at Osecela Heritage Park, however, and we plan to head over to check the hundreds of Fords for sale and pick out a few in-person favorites.

Shelby #02545 is stacked with SAAC, MCA, and Team Shelby awards, putting this 1967 Shelby GT350 Fastback in the conversation for strong six-figure money based on similar ’67 GT350s sold at Mecum. (Photo Credit: Mecum Auctions)

A factory GT with a four-speed and MCA Trailered Concours Gold credentials, this 1965 Ford Mustang GT Convertible should have no trouble clearing high five figures if the right bidders show up. (Photo Credit: Mecum Auctions)

One of just 22 known droptops built in this configuration, this 1965 Ford Mustang K-Code Convertible is the rare piece of the collection and the kind of car that could push into high six figures if the bidding heats up. (Photo Credit: Mecum Auctions)

Showing just 192 miles, this time-capsule 1973 Ford Mustang Convertible could surprise, with low-mile survivors like this often bringing high five figures at previous Kissimmee auctions. (Photo Credit: Mecum Auctions)

One of only 185 built, this 1965 Ford Mustang Pace Car Edition adds early Mustang history and could land comfortably above $80,000 based on past Mecum sales. (Photo Credit: Mecum Auctions)

An unrestored MCA Platinum winner, this 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible caters to originality-first collectors, and it could pull in more than $70,000 without breaking a sweat. (Photo Credit: Mecum Auctions)

Factory air, GT equipment, and multiple MCA Grand National wins make this 1966 Ford Mustang GT Fastback a strong player that could hammer for more than six figures. (Photo Credit: Mecum Auctions)