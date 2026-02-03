Over nearly four decades, Fabulous Fords Forever held more than just a car show. It’s been a rite of passage. For many West Coast Ford enthusiasts, Fabulous Fords Forever was the first real event they ever attended—the place where clubs gathered, families walked the rows together, and every era of Ford performance lived side by side. It’s where early Fox Mustang owners parked next to pristine classics, where Mustangs shared space with trucks, Cobras, and one-off builds, and where Southern California’s Ford community showed just how deep its roots run.

As the environment around automotive events has changed, protecting Fabulous Fords for the long term meant finding the right partner… — Jim Dvorak, Ford Car Club Council

Now, Fabulous Fords Forever is entering its next chapter. POWER Events and Mustang Week have announced a 10-year agreement with the Ford Car Club Council to preserve, operate, and grow one of the most historic and respected Ford enthusiast events in the country — with plans already underway for an expanded, refreshed, multi-day Fabulous Fords Forever beginning in 2027.

Preserving the Name, Protecting the Legacy

The most important detail for longtime attendees is also the simplest: Fabulous Fords Forever isn’t going away, and it isn’t being rebranded. The event will continue under its iconic name, traditions, and community-driven spirit. What’s changing is the infrastructure and experience behind it.

Like many automotive events — especially in California — Fabulous Fords Forever faced the growing realities of modern event production: rising venue costs, insurance requirements, safety planning, staffing needs, and the sheer complexity of operating a large-scale public event. These are challenges that are increasingly difficult for volunteer-led organizations to shoulder alone.

That’s where the partnership comes in. Under the 10-year agreement, the event will be produced by POWER Automedia, while benefiting from the experience, infrastructure, and national reach of the team behind Mustang Week. POWER Events currently operates two major Ford-focused events annually, supported by industry partners like Monster Energy, ROUSH Performance, Continental Tire, and Late Model Restoration. The team brings national-scale event operations, sponsorship infrastructure, media reach, and experience managing multi-day enthusiast festivals.

The goal isn’t to “change” Fabulous Fords Forever but to ensure it has a sustainable, strong future for the next decade.

More Than a Car Show

Beginning in 2027, Fabulous Fords Forever will take place alongside Mustang Week, creating a broader, shared West Coast Ford destination experience while maintaining its distinct identity and all-Ford focus. The future vision includes evolving Fabulous Fords Forever into a three-day West Coast Ford destination experience, produced in collaboration with the Mustang Week team.

That means the traditional show format expands into something broader and more immersive without losing its soul. Beyond the traditional car show, the expanded event is expected to include cruise-ins, poker runs, night-time meet-ups, motorsports exhibitions, burnouts, autocross, vendor midway experiences, music, and more, creating a multi-day celebration of Ford culture, performance, and community.

In other words, it becomes a full celebration of Ford culture — not just a single-day gathering. And importantly, it unites all Ford Motor Company nameplates. Mustangs, classics, modern performance vehicles, trucks, and specialty models such as Roush, Saleen, Shelby, and RTR come together as one Blue Oval family.

A Personal Connection

For POWER’s James Lawrence, the project is deeply personal.

“Fabulous Fords Forever was the very first car event I ever attended,” he said. “Fabulous Fords showed what the Ford community could be. This event helped spark my love for cars and ultimately shaped my career. We feel a responsibility to protect its legacy while helping it grow in a way that respects what made it special.”

That perspective matters. This isn’t an outside operator parachuting in. It’s someone who grew up in the same community, attended the same shows, and understands what Fabulous Fords Forever has meant to generations of West Coast Ford fans.

Likewise, the Ford Car Club Council isn’t stepping away. FCCC will remain an active community and heritage partner, continuing its long-standing role supporting clubs, traditions, and the grassroots spirit that has defined Fabulous Fords Forever since its inception in 1986.

“Fabulous Fords Forever has always been about the clubs, the community, and the people who love Ford,” Jim Dvorak, Chairman of the Ford Car Club Council, said. “As the environment around automotive events has changed, protecting Fabulous Fords for the long term meant finding the right partner. James, POWER, and the team behind it understand Ford culture, respect the legacy of this event, and have the experience to carry it forward while keeping its heart intact.”

Ford Motor Company also expressed support for the future of the event. “Fabulous Fords Forever celebrates the passion and loyalty of Ford enthusiasts on the West Coast,” John Clinard, Communications, Ford Motor Company, said. “Bringing together the broader Ford community through this partnership speaks to the strength of the Blue Oval family. It’s exciting to see an event with this rich history positioned for a strong future.”

Why This Matters

Automotive culture is changing. Enthusiasts expect more immersive experiences. At the same time, there’s a growing appreciation for heritage and for events that mean something beyond Instagram photos and vendor tents.

Fabulous Fords Forever sits at that intersection. Handled correctly, this next chapter will secure Fabulous Fords Forever’s place not just as a historic event, but as the flagship Ford gathering on the West Coast for decades to come.

Additional details, including venue, dates, and programming for the 2027 Fabulous Fords Forever event, will be announced as planning progresses. But one thing is clear: Fabulous Fords Forever isn’t disappearing. It’s evolving with respect for its past and a plan for its future built on a 10-year foundation.

In 2027, expect to see Fabulous Fords Forever + Mustang Week deliver an amazing West Coast Ford destination experience for thousands of Ford fans. And for Ford enthusiasts who grew up walking those rows in Southern California, that’s news worth celebrating.