Six S197 Stallions Highlight A Stampede Across The Mecum Block

The S197 era should be ripe for a nostalgic moment, and this weekend’s Mecum Auctions Kansas City sale could be a clear barometer for how much collectors and enthusiasts still value Ford’s first retro‑style Mustangs. Crossing the block this weekend, the Stampede Collection presents a broad cross-section of late‑model Mustangs, but it primarily consists of 2005-2014 Mustangs, which should offer an insight into the era’s appeal.

Featuring a Kenne Bell-boosted Roush 5.0 stroker V8, a red exterior with black interior, and a few exterior styling mods, this 2005 Mustang GT (Lot S47) could go for anywhere from $25,000-$35,000. (Photo Credit: Mecum Auctions)

Among them is a 2005 Mustang GT (Lot S47), coming across the block Saturday. Equipped with a Kenne Bell-supercharged Roush 5.0 stroker V8 that rumbles to the tune of COMP Cams, it combines early S197 styling with serious performance potential. Offered with no reserve, this GT is a ready-made foundation for a race build or resto‑mod project.

This Mustang GT (Lot S49) is motivated by a Roush-supercharged 4.6 V‑8, backed by a five-speed manual is a sleeper that could make for a great project car/ It may sell in the $22,000-$32,000 range at Mecum in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo Credit: Mecum Auctions)

A few lots later, the 2007 Mustang GT (Lot S49) appears, also set for Saturday. This one brings a Roush-supercharged 4.6 V8 and a five-speed manual transmission. The combination of forced induction and a stick shift gives it a subtle sleeper quality, perfectly suited for someone seeking authentic mid-2000s Mustang style with performance that is respectable enough for today.

This wild, chrome-wrapped 2008 Mustang GT/CS (Lot S40) is ready for a fresh start. It sports a 4.6-liter V8, a five-speed manual transmission, and could hammer in the $20,000-$28,000 range. (Photo Credit: Mecum Auctions)

Transitioning into the more collectible side, the 2008 Mustang GT/CS (Lot S40) is visible from a mile away thanks to a chrome wrap and unique wheels. Though it is a California Special, it probably deserves a fresh start as a project car candidate.

There aren’t just low-mileage collectibles crossing the block. This ’06 GT (Lot S42) has 84,257 on the clock, it is powered by a bolt-on 4.6-liter V8 modular fitted with a five-speed manual trans. It is an ideal project car foundation that could sell for as little as $15,000–$20,000. (Photo Credit: Mecum Auctions)

In contrast, the 2006 Mustang GT (Lot S42) shows more than 84,000 miles on the odometer and carries an estimated $12,000 in mods. This higher-mile example is ideal for buyers who want a real-world driver or a jumping-off point for an S197 project car, rather than a pristine collectible.

The S197 had several notable specialty models, but the 2008 Mustang Bullitt (Lot S44) was a follow-up the the 2001 Bullitt from the New Edge era. This Dark Highland Green classic features a 4.6-liter V‑8, a five-speed manual transmission, Bullitt badging, subtle styling upgrades, and a unique exhaust tone. It could sell in the $21,000-$30,000 range. (Photo Credit: Mecum Auctions)

The 2008 Mustang Bullitt (Lot S44) brings a more classic flavor to the collection. With its dark Highland Green paint, distinct Bullitt badging, subtle rear spoiler, and manual gearbox, it offers both visual presence and driving appeal, tapping directly into the Mustang’s iconic movie chase-scene legacy.

With a Roush supercharger boosting its 4.6-liter V8, this Grabber Blue 2010 Mustang GT (Lot S52) looks like a fun ride. It could hammer between $18,000-$25,000. (Photo Credit: Mecum Auctions)

Finally, the 2010 Mustang GT (Lot S52) rounds out the selection. With a supercharged 4.6 V‑8 and a five-speed manual, it represents the late-cycle S197 GTs with added performance potential. While it just missed out on a factory Coyote 5.0-liter by a model year, its forced induction makes it an attractive platform for further modification or a quick driver with more modern flair.

Together, these six cars highlight the diversity of the S197 era offered in this collection. With multiple lots offered at no reserve, this weekend’s auction takes the temperature of current enthusiasm for Ford’s retro-Mustang era.