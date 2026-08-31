Full-Race’s 3.5 EcoBoost Exhaust Manifolds Are 50-State Legal

When it comes to enhancing road-going production vehicles, street-legal upgrades can be a key part of the puzzle, especially in certain regions. Ford’s EcoBoost engines, in particular, respond well to performance hardware, and Full-Race made strides to keep your mods legal. The company recently earned a California Air Resources Board Executive Order for its 3.5-liter EcoBoost Formline exhaust manifolds, which are designed to improve flow while addressing the durability shortcomings of the factory cast pieces.

Earning an EO requires representative vehicle testing and emissions verification before CARB grants an exemption from California Vehicle Code Section 27156. For Full-Race, its Formline 3.5-liter EcoBoost manifolds passed the test and are emissions-legal on street-driven vehicles in all 50 states for the covered applications.

Full-Race’s Formline 3.5-liter EcoBoost exhaust manifolds earned California Air Resources Board Executive Order D-898. That makes the manifolds emissions-legal on street-driven vehicles in all 50 states, including the Golden State, giving owners a performance upgrade without giving up emissions compliance. (Photo Credit: Full-Race Motorsports)

“California runs on its own emissions rulebook, and we have a lot of people there who want to upgrade their F-150 or Raptor,” Geoff Raicer, founder of Full-Race Motorsports, explained. “The best way to give them what they want was to go earn the EO. And to be clear, we didn’t redesign the manifold to pass the test. We proved the manifold we already make.”

Interestingly, Full-Race says it did not create a special emissions version of the manifolds for the test. The same representative truck underwent standardized testing with the stock and Formline manifolds, and independent testing verified that the aftermarket parts did not increase emissions compared with the factory configuration.

“For us, this was never just about selling parts in California,” Raicer said. “It was a chance to prove the engineering. If the emissions system performs exactly like stock with our manifold on the truck, that’s a pretty good validation that everything is functioning the way it should.”

Heat Tested

Full-Race uses investment-cast 347 stainless steel to create the Formline manifolds rather than factory cast iron, giving the manifolds greater resistance to heat cycling. Full-Race rates the material for temperatures up to 1,740 degrees, while the flanges grow from 3/8 inch to 1/2 inch. That matters on a turbocharged truck that sees towing, sustained boost, or off-road abuse. A cracked manifold can create an exhaust leak and hurt turbocharger performance.

These manifolds also improve upon the OEM log-style design. On the Gen 2 application, the factory outlet measures 33mm against a 41mm turbocharger turbine inlet. Formline increases the outlet to 41mm, matching the turbo inlet and increasing outlet area by 41 percent, while enlarged runners improve flow and reduce backpressure.

The Formline manifolds replace the restrictive factory cast-iron design with investment-cast 347 stainless steel, individual runners, and a larger turbine outlet matched to the OEM turbocharger inlet. On the Gen 2 3.5-liter EcoBoost, the outlet grows from 33mm to 41mm, increasing outlet area by 41 percent. Meanwhile, the stainless construction and 1/2-inch flanges are designed to resist the warping and cracking that can affect the stock manifolds under repeated heat cycling. (Photo Credit: Full-Race Motorsports)

Meanwhile, the Gen 1 design takes a similar approach, increasing the manifold outlet from 30mm to 34.5mm to match the OEM turbocharger inlet. Full-Race says that change increases outlet area by 32 percent, while the individual runners maintain a minimum diameter of 30mm.

The result is hardware designed to do more than survive. Full-Race says the freer-flowing design can improve turbo spool-up, horsepower, and torque while also accommodating larger turbochargers.

Bolt-On Flow

The Formline manifolds retain OEM-location fitment and bolt to the factory mounting points. The kits include gaskets, nuts, and studs, while the Gen 2 kit adds Full-Race Inconel exhaust manifold studs to help prevent leaks.

The EO D-898 covers the 2011-2020 F-150 3.5L EcoBoost range, including the 2017-2020 Raptor, along with the 2015-2017 Expedition and Lincoln Navigator. The covered part numbers are A0122A for the 2011-2016 F-150 and 2015-2017 Expedition and Navigator, and A0113A for the 2017-2020 F-150, including Raptor.

Full-Race’s CARB EO D-898 covers Formline manifolds for 2011-2016 Ford F-150 3.5-liter EcoBoost models, 2017-2020 F-150 3.5-liter EcoBoost models including Raptor, and 2015-2017 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator models with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost. Covered part numbers are A0122A for the Gen 1 F-150, Expedition, and Navigator applications and A0113A for the 2017-2020 F-150 and Raptor. (Photo Credit: Full-Race Motorsports)

Full-Race also backs the Formline manifolds with a limited lifetime warranty. For a 3.5-liter EcoBoost F-150, Raptor, Expedition, or Navigator owner who wants better hardware without forgoing street legality, that is a compelling package. For more information on the CARB-legal 3.5-liter EcoBoost Formline exhaust manifolds and their specific applications, visit the company’s website.