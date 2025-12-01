Not everyone who dreams of twin-turbo V8 power wants to keep the boost a secret. Hellion Turbo’s Sleeper systems deliver big steam from the shadows, but plenty of truck owners want the power and a reason to pop the hood and show off the boost-makers. For those who like their horsepower loud and proud, Hellion developed a pair of new top-mount, mirror-image twin-turbo systems for 2015-2025 5.0-liter F-150s and 2022 and newer 5.2-liter Raptor Rs.

“We have listened to our customers who desired a top-mount, ‘mirror-image’ high-performance option for the Ford truck platform,” John Urist, President of Hellion Turbo, explained. “This new system is a bolt-on that provides a true symmetrical, SEMA-quality look. ‘Mirror image’ means the driver-side turbo is reverse rotation and points inwards like the passenger turbo…”

The mirror-image top-mount architecture of Hellion’s new F-150 systems positions the twin turbos high and outward in the engine bay, creating a symmetrical display while routing heat away from the center of the engine for easier maintenance and cooler operation. (Photo Credit: Hellion Turbo)

These kits build on more than a decade of Hellion’s top-mount experience, dating back to the first F-150 and Raptor systems the company launched in 2013. The latest design was refined into a clean, symmetrical layout that perches the turbos up high and routes the hot side away from the center of the engine.

This arrangement not only makes for a sharp presentation under the hood, but it also keeps heat off critical components and leaves plenty of room for spark-plug access and routine service. It’s a bolt-on approach that doesn’t require body modifications, and Hellion says installing these systems is within reach for owners with basic mechanical skills or any competent performance shop.

Standard 62R ball-bearing turbos anchor the base system with enough airflow to exceed 1,200 rear-wheel horsepower, while larger 64/66R turbos can push that number beyond 1,800 ponies. Stainless-steel piping, dual wastegates, and dual blow-off valves give the setup the airflow control and durability needed for big-boost builds. (Photo Credit: Hellion Turbo)

At the heart of the F-150 (P/N HT-21F150-TT-1; $12,995) and Raptor R (P/N HT-21F150-TT-1-1; $16,995) packages is a pair of Hellion 62R ball-bearing turbos backed by a two-year warranty. Rated to support well over 1,200 rear-wheel horsepower, they can be swapped for larger 64/66R units for those aiming to generate as much as 1,800 horsepower. Dual Turbosmart Hypergate 45 wastegates and dual VEE Port Pro blow-off valves manage the airflow, while the all-stainless piping is American-made, carries a lifetime warranty, and connects to stock or aftermarket cat-back exhaust systems.

The F-150 applications receive a 5-inch air-to-air intercooler with an available 7-inch upgrade, along with blackout intake plumbing that helps the twin-turbo symmetry stand out under the hood. Meanwhile, the Carnivore-powered Raptor R setup replaces its factory supercharger with a Holley low-profile intake and a custom Hellion air-to-water intercooler. A TTR billet intake manifold is optional for those chasing maximum airflow efficiency. Both systems can be spec’d with high-flow Y-pipes (featuring built-in cutouts), Eboost3 electronic boost controllers, and supporting fuel-system upgrades.

The Raptor R version of the Hellion top-mount, mirror-image system is already set for a workout as part of YouTuber Brad DeBerti’s F-150 Raptor R project, where the top-mount twins serve as the visual and performance centerpiece of the build. Soon, we should see what kind of power this combination delivers. (Photo Credit: Brad DeBerti)

“…It is fully adjustable from five to 30-plus pounds of boost and offers performance levels ranging from 650 to over 1,700 horsepower!” Urist said of the new system.

Now Hellion offers F-150 fans the option of keeping the boost hidden with its Street Sleeper kits or putting it front and center with a Top-Mount, Mirror-Image twin-turbo layout that looks as serious as it performs. Both the F-150 and Raptor R top-mount systems are available for order, and we will soon see what they can do thanks to Brad DeBerti’s Raptor R project featuring the new Hellion system.