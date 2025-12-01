Not everyone who dreams of twin-turbo V8 power wants to keep the boost a secret. Hellion Turbo’s Sleeper systems deliver big steam from the shadows, but plenty of truck owners want the power and a reason to pop the hood and show off the boost-makers. For those who like their horsepower loud and proud, Hellion developed a pair of new top-mount, mirror-image twin-turbo systems for 2015-2025 5.0-liter F-150s and 2022 and newer 5.2-liter Raptor Rs.
“We have listened to our customers who desired a top-mount, ‘mirror-image’ high-performance option for the Ford truck platform,” John Urist, President of Hellion Turbo, explained. “This new system is a bolt-on that provides a true symmetrical, SEMA-quality look. ‘Mirror image’ means the driver-side turbo is reverse rotation and points inwards like the passenger turbo…”
These kits build on more than a decade of Hellion’s top-mount experience, dating back to the first F-150 and Raptor systems the company launched in 2013. The latest design was refined into a clean, symmetrical layout that perches the turbos up high and routes the hot side away from the center of the engine.
This arrangement not only makes for a sharp presentation under the hood, but it also keeps heat off critical components and leaves plenty of room for spark-plug access and routine service. It’s a bolt-on approach that doesn’t require body modifications, and Hellion says installing these systems is within reach for owners with basic mechanical skills or any competent performance shop.
At the heart of the F-150 (P/N HT-21F150-TT-1; $12,995) and Raptor R (P/N HT-21F150-TT-1-1; $16,995) packages is a pair of Hellion 62R ball-bearing turbos backed by a two-year warranty. Rated to support well over 1,200 rear-wheel horsepower, they can be swapped for larger 64/66R units for those aiming to generate as much as 1,800 horsepower. Dual Turbosmart Hypergate 45 wastegates and dual VEE Port Pro blow-off valves manage the airflow, while the all-stainless piping is American-made, carries a lifetime warranty, and connects to stock or aftermarket cat-back exhaust systems.
The F-150 applications receive a 5-inch air-to-air intercooler with an available 7-inch upgrade, along with blackout intake plumbing that helps the twin-turbo symmetry stand out under the hood. Meanwhile, the Carnivore-powered Raptor R setup replaces its factory supercharger with a Holley low-profile intake and a custom Hellion air-to-water intercooler. A TTR billet intake manifold is optional for those chasing maximum airflow efficiency. Both systems can be spec’d with high-flow Y-pipes (featuring built-in cutouts), Eboost3 electronic boost controllers, and supporting fuel-system upgrades.
“…It is fully adjustable from five to 30-plus pounds of boost and offers performance levels ranging from 650 to over 1,700 horsepower!” Urist said of the new system.
Now Hellion offers F-150 fans the option of keeping the boost hidden with its Street Sleeper kits or putting it front and center with a Top-Mount, Mirror-Image twin-turbo layout that looks as serious as it performs. Both the F-150 and Raptor R top-mount systems are available for order, and we will soon see what they can do thanks to Brad DeBerti’s Raptor R project featuring the new Hellion system.
