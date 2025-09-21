BMR’s On-Car Adjustable S197 Upper Control Arm Stop Hop

If you own a 2011–2014 Mustang, you know the frustrating feeling of standing on the loud pedal only to have the rearend stutter and hop, wasting power instead of launching you forward. A culprit of the traction loss is the notorious wheel hop, thanks in part to the soft rubber bushing in the stock upper control arm. BMR Suspension targeted that specific weak point with its new On-Car Adjustable Upper Control Arm.

For S197 owners who have taken their build to the next level with an aftermarket 9-inch rear axle, BMR Suspension engineered the new On-Car Adjustable Upper Control Arm (P/N UCA754) to restore traction and create a more connected feel. The factory control arm flexes and its bushing deflects under hard acceleration, which leads to inconsistent launches and sloppy handling. BMR replaces that entire setup with a heavy-duty arm that dramatically reduces flex and swaps the soft rubber for a robust Viking spherical bearing to eliminate deflection. One of the most significant features for enthusiasts is the on-car adjustability. Anyone who has spent time under their Mustang trying to dial in the perfect pinion angle knows how tedious the process can be. BMR’s design allows for precise adjustments while the part is still on the car, simplifying a crucial step for maximizing traction on the street or at the strip. This makes it easier for owners to dial in their car’s geometry for optimal performance.

Built for street performance, drag racing, and improved handling, the control arm is a complete solution. It comes in either a red or black hammertone powder coat for durability and good looks. With an installation time of two to three hours, it’s a straightforward project for most DIY mechanics.

For owners of a 2011–2014 Mustang or 2007-2014 Shelby GT500, this part is built to solve the exact problems that arise when you start putting serious power down to the pavement. BMR’s upper control arm is the kind of focused, purpose-built upgrade that bridges the gap between a powerful engine and a hard-launching, well-handling car.