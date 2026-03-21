Every classic car builder eventually faces the same frustrating moment behind the wheel. You realize you cannot trust the faded needles bouncing around your dashboard. The factory gauges in Fox Mustangs are legendary for their nostalgic look but infamous for their lack of modern accuracy. Dakota Digital fixes that specific headache with the Ford Mustang HDX Instruments.

This system offers a massive cockpit upgrade that retains the classic layout while bringing reliable, modern technology to the driver. It slides right into the stock housing, making the whole transition feel incredibly seamless.

The engineering team packed this setup with features that give drivers total control over both performance tracking and visual style. Right in the center of the Ford Mustang HDX Instruments, a full-color TFT digital display delivers exact readouts alongside six analog dials. You get a 160-MPH speedometer and an 8,000-RPM tachometer working perfectly with precise oil pressure and water temperature gauges.

What really sets this hardware apart is how much you can customize the aesthetic. Builders can choose between black or silver alloy gauge faces and explore 30 different LED backlighting options. You can set independent lighting colors for the numbers, the needles, and the message center. Setting up those visual features is straightforward susing the built-in capacitive-touch buttons or via Bluetooth with the companion app on your phone. Dakota Digital even included performance meters to track 0-60 times and quarter-mile speeds.

Relying on old wiring and questionable factory sensors takes away the pure joy of driving a classic piece of American muscle. Modernizing the dash removes that constant worry about sudden engine temperature spikes or oil pressure drops. Installing the Ford Mustang HDX Instruments gives your 1987-1989 Mustang the modern monitoring you desire so you can hit the road with absolute confidence. The wiring stays clean because everything routes to a single central control box that reads signals from supplied solid-state sending units.