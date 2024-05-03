Lower Your 2024 Mustang With BMR Suspension

When the 2024 Mustang debuted at the Ford Motor Company Stampede, it stirred mixed emotions regarding its aesthetics, yet one aspect remained unmistakable to both admirers and critics of the changes: the persistent presence of the wheel gap typical in OE-manufactured sports cars. Although this phenomenon is largely influenced by general consumer markets and OE-imposed restrictions, enthusiasts often prefer a minimal wheel gap. Additionally, OE design prioritizes considerations such as noise, vibration, and harshness, rather than the sporty suspension favored by racing and enthusiast crowds.

Springing Into Action

You don’t have to accept the larger wheel gap on your new model Mustang. BMR Suspension now offers its SP080 Street Performance lowering springs for the S650 Mustangs. These springs are manufactured from chrome silicon high-tensile spring wire and are cold-wound on a CNC coiling machine with a CNC coiling head capable of adjusting the spring diameter in real time, ensuring uniformity in every spring. Each spring, whether left or right, is identical. BMR then compresses the springs twice to provide a permanent set with no sagging, backed by a lifetime guarantee against spring sag.

Lowering a car isn’t just about aesthetics; it’s about enhancing performance too, and BMR Suspension ensures that both aspects are addressed. Their SP080 street performance lowering springs cater to the daily driver with a potential interest in various motorsports. These springs feature finely tuned linear spring rates of 170 lb-inch in the front and 740 lb-inch in the rear, providing excellent handling without sacrificing ride quality. What’s more, installation typically takes only around 3 to 4 hours, making it a relatively straightforward enhancement.

Lowering Your Mustang, Not Expectations

The SP080 springs are the perfect solution to ensure your car not only looks sleek but also performs exceptionally well on the local autocross or road course compared to factory springs. Don’t settle for the elevated “four-by-four” look on your 2024 Mustang; instead, opt for installing these springs and experience the difference. It’s that simple.